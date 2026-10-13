What does Amazon think it knows about you? Here's how to find it and why it affects what you buy

If you shop on Amazon, the company may be building a detailed profile based on your purchases, searches, reviews, wish lists and even some interactions with Alexa.

Now, Amazon is giving customers a chance to see some of that information through a feature called "About You."

The tool, available in the Amazon app, provides a snapshot of the interests, shopping habits and preferences Amazon has associated with an account. The company says the information helps personalize recommendations and make it easier for shoppers to find products they may want.

WATCH: What Amazon thinks it knows about you

What Amazon thinks it knows about you

But consumer experts say the feature also highlights how much information retailers can gather over time — and how those recommendations could influence spending habits.

How to find your Amazon profile

To see what Amazon has learned about you:



Open the Amazon app. Select "Account." Scroll down and tap "About You."

When I checked my own profile, Amazon identified things like the types of treats I buy for my dog, departments I shop in and genres of books I read.

Some social media users have shared screenshots claiming their "About You" section is showing more unusual descriptions. Among the examples circulating on social media are phrases such as "recently increased candy consumption," "is antisocial" and "has a bad father."

Why Amazon collects this information

Amazon says information from searches, lists, reviews and Alexa interactions can help shape product recommendations. The company is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence to make shopping more personalized.

"We created even stronger AI devices that's going to help people find their items even quicker," Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. "It will help you create the most seamless process to identify the items that you want."

According to economist Janet Harrah of Northern Kentucky University's Haile College of Business, what's different about the new feature isn't that Amazon collects data — it's that consumers can now see some of the conclusions the company is drawing.

"We've become accustomed to companies knowing what we buy. What's different is seeing what they think those purchases say about us, about who we are," she said.

The money-saving upside — and the spending risk

Personalized recommendations can save shoppers time by surfacing products that match their interests.

But experts say there is a tradeoff.

"It can make shopping a lot more convenient because when you go online, the stuff that you're really interested in pops right up and it saves you a lot of time searching," she said.

At the same time, those recommendations can encourage shoppers to add more items to their carts.

"As many of us know, it can also encourage us to make additional purchases," Harrah said.

How to avoid spending more than you planned

If you're trying to save money while shopping online, consider:

• Sticking to a shopping list before opening the app.

• Comparing recommended products with alternatives instead of buying the first suggestion.

• Avoiding impulse purchases from "you may also like" recommendations.

• Reviewing your cart before checkout to remove items you didn't originally plan to buy.

Harrah compared Amazon's recommendations to a department store mannequin designed to showcase an entire outfit instead of a single item.

"This is the same thing online," she said. "They're trying to put the things you're interested in up at top. And then they give you these suggested items to try to get you to buy all the accessories."

The feature isn't always accurate

Harrah said her own Amazon profile included incorrect assumptions. She said Amazon appears to think she has small children in her household because of some purchases, even though her youngest child is now 22. The example underscores that personalization systems can make incorrect assumptions based on shopping behavior.

Can you change what's in your profile?

Amazon says customers can review and revise information in their "About You" section.

The company says that gives shoppers some control over how they are represented in the system and may help improve future recommendations.

The bigger privacy question

The feature is prompting some shoppers to ask whether personalized recommendations are helpful or intrusive. Harrah says consumers should recognize that every purchase contributes to a larger data profile.

"Every purchase tells the company something about you," she said. "Over time, those individual purchases create a surprising amount of data, a very detailed picture of your preferences, your habits and potentially even your lifestyle."

She noted that the practice is similar to how loyalty programs and rewards cards have tracked shopping habits for years.

"Your information is out there and is being used to sell you goods and services," Harrah said. "The onus is on you as a customer to be smart about deciding what you purchase and what you don't purchase."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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