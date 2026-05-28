Wawa selling gas for $3.95, drawing crowds from miles away

SILVERTON, OH — A brand new Wawa on Montgomery Road in Silverton is turning heads, and drawing crowds, with gas prices well below the current Ohio average price.

Lucky drivers in the area are paying as little as $3.95 per gallon for gas — far below the average of around $4.50.

The low prices are part of a grand opening promotion that Wawa typically runs for the first month or two at new locations, and they are already drawing customers from miles away.

Drivers stopping by new Wawa stores in Fairfield and Hebron in Kentucky recently enjoyed similar low prices, and even after the promotional period ended, they were still selling gas for less than other nearby stations.

While it lasts, customers like Miranda Vonn are loving the break. She drove 15 minutes to fill up.

"Oh I love Wawa's gas prices," Vonn said. "I actually live in Madisonville, but I drive up here all the way to get it."

Evan Cox was also among other drivers taking advantage of the deal.

"Down there it's $4.50. Here it's $3.95," he said.

Howard Beatty said he knows the low prices won't last forever.

"I know they are just opening up," he said, "but I hope it lasts a little bit long."

Watch as drivers react to Wawa low gas prices:

Wawa gone wild: Station draws crowds with $3.95 gas

Low prices starting to have a ripple effect

The Silverton location is one of more than 10 Wawa stores that have opened across the Greater Cincinnati area — from Hebron to Hamilton — in the last year. The stores are known for clean facilities, sub sandwiches and discounted gas during their opening weeks.

The promotional prices appear to be having a ripple effect. Several stations from Pleasant Ridge up all the way up to Kenwood have dropped their prices to $4.14 or less, with the BP near the Kenwood Towne Center recently at $3.99.

Wawa has not commented on its pricing strategy. Director of Midwest Operations Joseph Collins said last year the company is simply focused on welcoming new customers to their stores.

"We've been asked for years by folks in Ohio when are we gonna get a new store in my neighborhood," he told WCPO.

No one can say how long the $3.95 price will last, but drivers who spot it at a Wawa store nearby may want to fill up while they can, that way you don't waste your money.

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