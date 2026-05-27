Grocery swaps that could save your family $1,000 a year

CINCINNATI — The average family of four now spends about $1,000 a month on groceries, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's $12,000 a year — just on food.

But trimming that number doesn't have to mean clipping coupons, hunting for sales or overhauling the way your family eats. Sometimes, it's as simple as reaching for a different cut of meat or a different box of cereal on the same shelf.

WCPO took a closer look at five common grocery items and found that swapping each one for a more affordable alternative could save a family hundreds without sacrificing a full meal plan or spending hours planning a budget.

Here's how the math breaks down.

Chicken breasts → Chicken thighs

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are one of the most popular proteins in American kitchens — and one of the most expensive cuts of chicken you can buy. If your family reaches for chicken breasts every week, you may be paying a significant premium without realizing it.

At Kroger, chicken breasts run about $8.99 per pound. Chicken thighs, on the other hand, come in at just $3.99 per pound — a difference of $5 per pound.

The numbers:

Chicken breasts: $8.99/lb

Chicken thighs: $3.99/lb

Savings: $5 per pound

If your family buys just 2 pounds per week, that's $10 in weekly savings — or $520 a year, just from this one swap.

Chicken thighs are a versatile cut that holds up well in most recipes that call for chicken breasts. They work in stir-fries, sheet pan dinners, soups, tacos and more.

WATCH: Here are five grocery swaps to save you money at the store

These easy grocery swaps can save you hundreds

Ground beef → Ground turkey

Ground beef is a weeknight staple for millions of families. It's the base for burgers, tacos, pasta sauces, meatballs and casseroles. But it's also one of the more expensive proteins in the meat case — and ground turkey can do nearly everything ground beef can, for significantly less.

At Kroger, ground beef runs about $7.49 per pound. Ground turkey comes in at $3.99 per pound — a savings of $3.50 per pound.

The numbers:

Ground beef: $7.49/lb

Ground turkey: $3.99/lb

Savings: $3.50 per pound

At two pounds per week, that's $7 in weekly savings — or $364 a year.

Ground turkey works well as a substitute in most ground beef recipes. It takes on the flavor of whatever seasonings and sauces you're cooking with, making it an easy, nearly invisible swap in dishes like chili, tacos and meat sauce.

Name-brand cereal → Store-brand cereal

The cereal aisle is one of the most brand-loyal sections of the grocery store — and cereal companies know it. Name-brand cereals often carry a significant markup over store-brand alternatives that are made with nearly identical ingredients.

Take Cheerios, for example. A family-size box runs about $5.99 at Kroger. Right next to it on the shelf sits Kroger's own Toasted Oats in a giant-size box — for just $3.79. That's a savings of $2.20 per box.

The numbers:

Family Size Cheerios: $5.99

Kroger Toasted Oats (Giant Size): $3.79

Savings: $2.20 per box

Buy one box per week and that adds up to nearly $115 a year — just by reaching for the store brand sitting right next to the name brand on the same shelf.

Individual rice cups → Bagged rice

Individual microwave rice cups have become a popular shortcut for busy families — but the cost per serving compared to a standard bag of rice is staggering.

A four-pack of jasmine rice cups costs about $2.19 — that's just four servings. A five-pound bag of jasmine rice costs $7.49 — and yields about 50 servings.

The numbers:

Microwave Rice Cups 5-lb Bag of Jasmine Rice Price $2.19 (4-pack) $7.49 Servings 4 ~50 Cost per serving ~$0.55 ~$0.15 Savings per serving — ~$0.40

Rice cups are about 267% more expensive per serving than bagged rice.

At eight servings per week, switching to bagged rice saves about $3.20 a week — or roughly $166 a year.

Cooking rice from a bag requires only a pot, water and about 20 minutes. For families looking to cut costs without cutting corners on nutrition, this is one of the easiest and most impactful swaps on the list.

Name-brand ice cream → Store-brand ice cream

Even dessert offers a real opportunity to save. Premium ice cream brands carry a significant price premium over store-brand alternatives — and in a side-by-side comparison, the difference is hard to ignore.

A pint of Ben & Jerry's Milk and Cookies ice cream costs about $5.99 at Kroger. A pint of Kroger's own Cookies and Cream ice cream runs just $2.00 — a savings of nearly $4 per pint.

The numbers:

Ben & Jerry's Milk and Cookies (pint): $5.99

Kroger Cookies and Cream (pint): $2.00

Savings: ~$4 per pint

If your family goes through a pint a week, that's roughly $200 a year saved — just by swapping brands in the freezer aisle.

The bottom line

Prices vary by store and location, but the math is clear: small changes in your cart can lead to big savings over time.

None of these swaps requires a dramatic change to the way your family eats. They don't require a new meal plan, a trip to a different store or hours spent hunting for deals. They just require a willingness to reach for a different product — often sitting right next to the one you'd normally grab.

Here's a look at the total potential savings across all five swaps:

Swap Weekly Savings Annual Savings Chicken breasts → Chicken thighs $10.00 $520 Ground beef → Ground turkey $7.00 $364 Name-brand cereal → Store-brand cereal $2.20 ~$115 Rice cups → Bagged rice (8 servings/week) $3.20 ~$166 Name-brand ice cream → Store-brand ice cream ~$4.00 ~$200 Estimated Total ~$26.40/week ~$1,365/year

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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