Data shows flight costs are up 20%. Here are 5 ways to save

CINCINNATI — Oil prices continue to climb amid the war in Iran — and that is driving up the cost of flying. Airlines are raising bag fees and passing higher costs directly to travelers.

Airfares are about 20% higher than last year, according to new data from NerdWallet — and many people already mapping out their summer getaways may be forced to think twice.

Why flights are so expensive right now

Travel agent Monica Bowen said the pain at the ticket counter is directly tied to rising fuel costs, and there doesn't appear to be much relief in sight for your summer travel.

"Flight prices this summer even into the fall ... they're high. There's no way around it right now. The fuel crisis is affecting airline prices," Bowen said.

With higher fuel costs, most major airlines have also raised checked bag fees — up about $10 compared to last year.

WATCH: Experts share tips for saving on airfare

Here's how to save on travel with higher flight costs

"We're the ones that are sort of paying the price, and it's coming back to us in higher price tickets," Bowen said.

Bowen said prices are likely to continue rising for the remainder of the year, and travelers who have not yet booked should not wait.

"I have been advising to book. Even if prices were to go down, it's not gonna be anything drastic, I think at this point in time what we'll probably see are prices going up, not down," Bowen said.

How to save money on flights this summer

WCPO sat down with Bowen to find out what travelers can do right now to cut travel costs. Here is what she recommends:

1. Sign up for airline rewards programs

Enrolling in an airline rewards program is one of the best moves travelers can make.

"I tell everyone to sign up for whatever airline's rewards program that there is. At different times of the year, they'll run different promos that will offer double the points or a $50 credit or access to a lounge," Bowen said.

2. Be flexible with your travel days

Choosing less popular travel days can make a meaningful difference in ticket price.

"Have some flexibility. The ability to leave on a Tuesday or Wednesday will always have cheaper flight prices," Bowen said.

3. Pay for bags online before your flight

Paying for checked bags online ahead of time can save $5 to $10 per bag, each way.

4. Compare one-way tickets instead of always booking round trip

Do not always default to booking a round-trip ticket. Sometimes booking two separate one-way tickets on different airlines can end up being cheaper. It is worth comparing both options before purchasing.

5. Consider using flight price alerts

Google Flights offers a feature that lets you sign up for notifications about price drops. Once enabled, you’ll receive alerts whenever the cost of your selected flights decreases.

Quick tips at a glance

Sign up for airline rewards programs to earn points, credits and lounge access

Fly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays for cheaper fares

Pay for checked bags online in advance to save $5–$10 per bag, each way

Compare one-way tickets on different airlines before booking round trip

Book now — prices are more likely to go up than come down

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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