According to a recent survey, more than 1 in 4 young adults don't have a primary care provider.

For many, an urgent care center has become the default first stop — even for routine health needs.

A new survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found 36% of adults ages 18 to 29 say urgent care is their first choice for non-emergency medical needs. But doctors say that convenience can come at a cost — both to your health and your wallet.

The difference between urgent care and primary care

Urgent care vs. primary care — which saves you more money?

Urgent care is designed to treat the problem in front of you. Primary care focuses on your health over time.

Molly Uvaas, a physician's assistant who provides urgent care services, said the appeal is clear.

"Urgent care is a good way for patients to seek care because there's the convenience factor," she said. "Of course we have weekend hours."

But primary care offers something urgent care can't — a long-term relationship with a provider who knows your full health history.

"A primary doctor is someone that you can have a relationship with. Your primary care is intended to look at your whole health," Dr. Asha Shajahan, a primary care physician, said.

Why young adults are skipping primary care

Doctors say many young adults stop seeing a primary care provider after they age off their parents' insurance.

"They might be like 26, 27 and they said I haven't seen a doctor since before college or my pediatrician," Shajahan said.

That gap in care can mean missing early warning signs for serious conditions.

"Can we prevent heart disease well before it happens? Also thinking about things, can we screen for cancers?" Dr. Ayo Adesanya, a family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

Routine checkups can help catch health problems early — before they become more serious and more expensive to treat.

How much does each option cost?

For people with insurance, primary care is typically the cheaper option.

Primary care visits usually come with lower copays — often around $20 to $50.

Preventive services, including annual physicals, are often fully covered by insurance.

Urgent care visits typically come with higher copays and additional facility fees, meaning you pay extra for the convenience of immediate access without an appointment.

Emergency room visits can cost thousands of dollars — making both urgent care and primary care far more affordable alternatives.

When to choose each option

Choose urgent care for:

Minor injuries

Cold or flu symptoms

Health issues that can't wait until your doctor's office opens

Choose primary care for:

Routine checkups

Preventive screenings

Managing long-term or chronic conditions

Knowing which option fits your situation can help you get the right care at the lowest price, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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