Cash now, but at what cost? Woman charged $400 to cash a check

Check-cashing stores promise money in minutes, but the convenience can come at a steep cost.

Barb Rampello learned that firsthand when she needed cash fast for a down payment on a new apartment.

"I had to get a deposit and a full month's rent. Moving money as well," Rampello said.

With only 30 minutes to spare for lunch, she didn't have time to get to her bank.

She went to a check-cashing store instead to cash a $4,000 check — but she didn't walk away with $4,000. The store charged a 10% fee, taking $400 off the top.

"I was aware of this with payday loans, but not cashing a check," Rampello said. "I said I don't know if I want to go through with this or not."

WATCH as a woman recounts how she was shocked at how much it cost to cash a basic check:

$400 to cash a check? How to avoid high check cashing fees

Cashing a check without your bank

Experts say check-cashing stores should be a last resort when you need money.

Fees can run from 1% to 10% of the check's value depending on the business.

"Whereas with a bank, they won't charge you anything typically to cash a check if you're a customer," said Karen Bennett, a consumer banking expert with Bankrate.

Even without a bank account, Bennett said cheaper alternatives exist.

Read More: 6 Ways To Cash A Check Without A Bank Account | Bankrate

Stores like Walmart and Kroger often cash checks for flat fees under $10 — though she recommends confirming current fees before heading in.

Other options include:



A prepaid debit card with mobile check deposit

Signing the check over to someone you trust

Cashing the check at the bank listed on the check

What to do if you're currently unbanked

For people who have been turned down for a standard checking account, Bennett said "second-chance" accounts can help.

Second-chance accounts, according to Bankrate, allow customers to stay in the banking system and rebuild their banking history, "to be able to cash checks for free, deposit money, use direct deposit and keep your money in a safe place," Bennett said.

The company that Rampello used responded to her concerns, saying all fees are disclosed in the lobby and that a refund would not be issued.

Rampello said the charge was unreasonable, especially given her time crunch.

"Charge $400 for cashing a check for $4,000 I think was ridiculous," Rampello said.

Check-cashing businesses may be convenient, but experts say checking the fees first can save you hundreds of dollars, so you don't waste your money.

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