Warning signs of a holiday season puppy scam

Thinking of bringing a new puppy or another pet into the family this holiday season?

Before you send any money for that irresistible pup, just make sure you're not walking into a scam.

Kate Tubesing works for an animal rescue, Paw Prints, connecting abandoned dogs with new families.

But through her job, she's also run into too many heartbroken people who fell for an online puppy scam.

Her advice: don't purchase a dog off a photo from a so-called breeder you find online.

"No, no," she said. "Ask for videos. Ask for proof. If you have Facetime opportunities, do so."

Victim recounts how she fell for scam

Bridget Huddleston became one of those victims nearly two years ago around Christmas.

"I was on Facebook, I'm looking for a small lapdog puppy," Huddleston told us.

She sent hundreds of dollars to purchase a blonde Yorkie pup that was supposedly at a breeder hundreds of miles away.

The breeder told her he would ship the puppy, and even gave her a flight number.

But when she got to the airport to pick it up, there was no dog.

"The man told me I have no idea what you are talking about, there are no pets here.," Huddleston said.

How scammers are so effective

Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureausays scammers go to great lengths to gain your trust.

"They will build a fake website, they will find pictures of the animals, mostly highly sought after breeds," McGovern said.

"They'll put ridiculously low prices on them. In some cases, they may have some stolen video of these puppies from legitimate websites."

After you pay an initial deposit, McGovern says scammers may ask for more money for special crates or shipping costs.

"By the time you're $6,000-$7,000 in, there is no animal," McGovern said.

McGovern says legitimate breeders have wait lists that are months, or years long.

They charge fair market value, and don't offer puppies at discount prices.

And, she says, they typically have an application process.

Kate Tubesing's advice: try to keep your emotions in check.

"It's really hard once you've set your heart on something, and sometimes the heart is right," Tubesing said. "But sometimes the brain needs to be involved as well."

She says see the dog in person, or do a Facetime chat, and look for online reviews of that seller.

That way you don't waste your money.

