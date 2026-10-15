Walmart wellness event offers free health screenings, healthcare savings for Tri-State families

CINCINNATI — As cold and flu season approaches, many consumers are looking for ways to stay healthy without spending more than necessary. A free wellness event at Walmart stores across the Tri-State this Saturday aims to help people do both.

The Walmart Wellness Day event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer free blood sugar screenings, blood pressure checks and body mass index (BMI) assessments. Pharmacists say the screenings can help shoppers better understand their health while potentially avoiding larger medical expenses later.

WATCH: Free healthcare event at Tri-State Walmart locations

Walmart wellness event offers free health screenings

"We do all of that completely free, no charge at all," Walmart pharmacist Ashley Willis said. "If you don't have access to a primary care doctor, you can come right in and get those done."

Why free screenings matter

One of the biggest benefits of the event is the opportunity to identify potential health concerns before they become larger problems.

Willis said some shoppers are surprised to learn their numbers are outside a healthy range.

"Those numbers are way off the charts. We'll send people straight to the emergency room to go get tested, and they had no idea they weren't even well yet," Willis said.

Catching a health issue early can help consumers seek treatment sooner and potentially avoid more expensive care down the road.

"The best way to save money is to stay healthy," Willis said.

Preparing for cold and flu season

The event also comes as many consumers are taking steps to protect themselves during cold and flu season.

Jan Winkler was headed to get her annual flu shot.

"I am actually going to get a flu shot right now!" Winkler said.

For Winkler, who has Type 1 diabetes, prevention is a priority.

"I'm a type one diabetic, so getting flu might be more serious for me than it might be for the average person," Winkler said.

Simple ways to save on medications

Consumers can also reduce healthcare expenses by making smart choices at the pharmacy.

Winkler said she regularly purchases generic medications instead of name-brand products.

"I take a baby aspirin over the counter, and I get that generic," Winkler said. "Oh yeah, they're a lot cheaper than name brands."

Consumers may also be able to save by:



Comparing unit prices

Looking for store-brand alternatives

Checking for rollback pricing and sales

Comparing different forms of the same medication

For example, standard caplets can sometimes cost less than soft gels or liquid gels.

Additional savings available in stores

Willis said some cold and flu products are currently available at discounted prices.

"Tylenol is on rollback, for brand name Tylenol if you like brand name," Willis said. "We also have some children's medications and immunity support on rollback as well."

What to know before you go

What: Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart Wellness Day When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: All Walmart locations in the Tri-State

All Walmart locations in the Tri-State Cost: Free

Free Available services:

Blood sugar screenings Blood pressure checks BMI assessments Flu Shots



For families looking to stay healthy and avoid unnecessary healthcare costs, the event offers free resources, preventive screenings and money-saving opportunities ahead of flu season.

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