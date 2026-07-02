CINCINNATI — If you need to buy stamps, now is the time to stock up — before prices go up again on July 12.

For the sixth consecutive year, the U.S. Postal Service is raising the price of forever stamps.

What's changing

Current price: 78 cents per stamp

New price: 82 cents per stamp

Effective date: July 12

It may only be a 4-cent increase per stamp, but those extra costs can add up quickly — especially if you buy stamps regularly.

Why does USPS keep raising prices?

We reached out to USPS to ask why these increases keep happening. The agency declined to speak on camera but provided background information.

USPS says the increases are needed to address several ongoing pressures:

Inflation

Rising operating costs

Continued financial challenges

WATCH: Why does USPS keep raising prices?

USPS forever stamp price increase: How to save money before prices go up July 12

What stamp buyers are saying

Terry Schmits buys stamps regularly and said every new price hike hits a little harder.

"I think it's quite too high. I mean for a single stamp, it doesn't make any sense," Schmits said.

Even so, Schmits said she doesn't see a way around it.

"I'm not one to pay bills online, so it's frustrating, but it's something that I'll need to do," Schmits said.

Not everyone feels the pinch. Charles McDonald, who lives in Bellevue, said buying stamps — or sending mail at all — just isn't common among people his age.

"I couldn't tell you one person that does," McDonald said.

Watch out for counterfeit stamps

As stamp prices have risen, USPS said counterfeit stamps have become a growing problem. Lindsey Smith of Walnut Hills said she's already been approached with what sounded like a deal.

"A friend did just recently send me a link to a discount site," Smith said. "I haven't bought them yet; I'm a little skeptical. I don't want to spend money on something and it not be valid."

USPS warns that forever stamps being sold far below face value are a major red flag.

To protect yourself:

Buy directly from the post office — don't use third-party sellers

Be skeptical of discount stamp sites — if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is

How to save money before the price goes up

The good news: forever stamps never expire. That means stocking up before July 12 is one of the easiest ways to keep more money in your pocket.

Bottom line: Buy your stamps before July 12, buy them directly from USPS, and buy as many as you think you'll need. There's no downside to stocking up early.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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