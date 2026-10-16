Usher, Chris Brown Cincinnati concert canceled: What fans need to know about refunds

CINCINNATI — Fans who bought tickets to see Usher and Chris Brown at Paycor Stadium are now waiting to get their money back after the upcoming Cincinnati concert was canceled.

The good news: If you bought through most major ticketing platforms, you should be eligible for a refund when an event is canceled.

But those protections can change if a concert is rescheduled instead of canceled, and other expenses, such as hotels, may not be refundable at all.

WATCH: When to expect your refund for Usher and Chris Brown

Usher & Chris Brown Paycor Show Canceled

Here’s what ticket buyers need to know about getting their money back and protecting themselves from losing money on future concerts.

Fans out hundreds after cancellation

Courtney Curless bought tickets soon after the Cincinnati date was added.

“I was like 'Yay! They’re coming to Cincinnati! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so let’s do it,'" Curless said.

She said she bought two tickets for herself and a friend.

Cost for two tickets: $278

Total after fees: $330.24

Then, she saw on Facebook that the show was canceled.

“I was like 'There is no way!' I texted her, and she was like, 'Girl, that’s fake news,' and I was like. 'I don't know, I’m thinking it might be for real,'" Curless said.

She wasn't alone. Another woman who commented on WCPO's Facebook post said she bought tickets for her husband's birthday and expected it to be their last concert before their son was born.

For some fans, the financial hit goes beyond the tickets.

Crystal Rowe Long said she can't get back more than $300 she spent on a hotel room.

That highlights an important distinction for concertgoers: Getting your ticket money back doesn't necessarily mean you'll get back the money you spent on hotels or other travel expenses.

Is your ticket refundable?

The answer depends on two things: whether the event is canceled or rescheduled, and where you bought your tickets.

If the concert is canceled

✅ Ticketmaster



Refund available

✅ Stubhub



Refund available

✅SeatGeek



Refund available

✅/❌ Vivid Seats



You may get a refund, but the company could provide store credit instead

If the concert is rescheduled

This is where consumers need to pay closer attention. A new concert date does not necessarily mean you can get your money back.

✅/❌ Ticketmaster



Ticket holders may be offered a refund if the event organizer approves it

❌ Stubhub



No refund for a rescheduled event

❌ SeatGeek



No refund for a rescheduled event

❌ Vivid Seats



No refund for a rescheduled event

The takeaway: Before buying expensive concert tickets, check the site's policy for both canceled and rescheduled events. If the date changes and you can't attend, you don't want to find out afterward that you're stuck with tickets you can't use.

4 ways to protect your money when buying concert tickets

1. Avoid buying tickets through social media

Buying directly from someone on social media can leave you with fewer protections if something goes wrong.

2. Never pay a seller outside the ticket platform

If a seller asks you to complete the payment outside the ticketing site, don't do it. You could lose protections offered through the marketplace.

3. Read the refund policy before you buy

Don't just check what happens if the concert is canceled.

Look at the policy for postponements and rescheduled events, too. That's where refund rules can be very different.

4. Be careful with nonrefundable hotels

Even if your concert ticket is refunded, your hotel may not be.

If you're traveling for a concert, compare refundable and nonrefundable hotel rates before booking. Paying more for flexibility could be worth it if plans change.

Don't forget about fees and other expenses

The ticket itself isn't always the only money on the line.

Curless' two tickets went from $278 to $330.24 after fees, while Long said she was out more than $300 for a hotel room she couldn't get refunded.

Before traveling for a concert, consider the total amount of money you'd have at risk if the event were canceled or moved:



Tickets and fees

Hotel reservations

Transportation

Parking

Other prepaid travel expenses

Check the cancellation policy for each expense separately before booking.

Why was the Cincinnati concert canceled?

Fans have speculated on social media about why the Paycor Stadium show was canceled.

I reached out to Ticketmaster, Paycor Stadium and Live Nation asking why the show was canceled but have not received a response.

A little extra research before spending hundreds of dollars could prevent you from losing hundreds more if your plans change, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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