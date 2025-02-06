Travel tools and discounts to help you save on your 2025 vacation

Frontier Airlines recently added a nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Punta Cana. Those flights to the Dominican Republic will start May 17, but the deals are happening now.

Frontier is offering discounted fares on the new route, with tickets starting at just $99. CVG Spokesperson, Mindy Kershner said Punta Cana is one of CVG's top 5 international destinations alongside Cancun, London, Paris, and Toronto.

"There is this increased demand from the Cincinnati region, so we're very excited,” Kershner said. “It flies once a week from about mid-May to mid-August."

Whether it's Punta Cana, or somewhere else, if you're hoping to take a vacation in 2025, now is the best time to book your flights.

"Book early and often is what we like to say," Kershner said.

Britney Dils books flights regularly for her job as a puppy transporter. After a family adopts a dog from a breeder, Dils flies the dog across the country to their new forever home. Dils said she saves money on plane tickets by comparing prices on Google Flights.

“I’ll pick the date range where I’m traveling, where I’m starting from, and Google flights will just list all of the absolute cheapest nonstop or cheapest with layovers. There's a lot of tools," she said.

Kershner recommends using price alerts, to track and be notified when prices drop.

"If you're open to travel dates, you can get email alerts and let you know when the price has gone down, when a good time to book is,” Kershner said.

Another way to save is to opt for budget airlines, when possible.

If you are looking for affordable flights, Dils recommends flying Spirit. She said she had a great experience with Spirit's customer service and deals.

If you want to take advantage of Frontier's $99 deal on a direct flight to the Dominican Republic, you must book before 11:59 pm on February 6, 2025.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com