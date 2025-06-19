Airfares are dropping this fall: Here's why, and where you can save the most

HEBRON, Ky. — Travelers are starting to get a break this year as Americans tighten their belts and many foreign travelers skip the U.S.

Many of the people we found checking in for summer vacations this week at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport were pleasantly surprised by the prices they're seeing.

"I don't remember complaining about it," Kim Collins said, noting this is the first time in a while she hasn't had concerns about airfare costs.

Government data shows dropping fares

The latest Consumer Price Index shows airfares at the start of June were down 7.3% year to year.

"We've been really pleased. We've actually flown three times this year already, so we're really comfortable with airfares so far," Kim Merle said.

Prices for international flights are down even more.

Reuters News credits it to a 13% decline in Europeans booking trips to the U.S. due to current politics.

"A lot less people are traveling to the U.S., based on my observation," one traveler told us.

Airfares falling this fall: Where the biggest drops are

This comes as welcome news for many fliers after four years of airfare price hikes ever since the post-COVID travel surge.

Now travelers can find reasonable fares for later this summer, the fall, and even into the holiday season to many destinations.

Domestic and international deals

We checked fares for October, a great time to travel if you don't have kids in school. Among the great deals:



Cincinnati to Paris, France for $973 nonstop on Delta (fares to Europe have historically run $1,200 to $1,500 round-trip from CVG)

Cincinnati to London, nonstop on British Airways, was $769

For those finding Europe too pricey, you'll find some price cuts on domestic flights too:



Cincinnati to Tampa was $199 round-trip on Delta and just $152 on Frontier

Cincinnati to Punta Gorda-Fort Myers was $100 round-trip on Allegiant

Cincinnati to Newark, NJ was $195 round-trip on United

Unfortunately, hotel prices remain near all-time highs.

"It's more than I usually pay," one airport traveler said.

She's right. Hopper said hotel room rates jumped over 50% from pre-pandemic times in 2019 to 2023, and have yet to show a significant drop.

A 7% drop in airfares is not that much — maybe $25 lower for a flight than a year ago — but it sure beats four years of rising airfares.

And that way you don't waste your money.

