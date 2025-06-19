'You can definitely save' | Free and low-cost summer ideas for Tri-State families

CINCINNATI — Summer is here, and many local families are looking for ways to keep kids entertained without emptying their wallets. Some Tri-State families are even choosing to skip traditional vacation plans this year to save money.

According to Cincinnati adventure expert and content creator Nedra McDaniel with Adventure Mom Blog, creating memorable summer experiences doesn't require deep pockets — just a bit of planning and creativity.

"It's just making a plan. It's just thinking about checking the weather, being able to plan in advance," McDaniel said.

Free and low-cost summer ideas for families in Cincinnati area

Free outdoor adventures

McDaniel recommends starting with Hamilton County's extensive park system, which offers completely free access to nature's playground.

"There are so many different opportunities to be able to get outside and enjoy all the different elements they have, whether it's the playgrounds, nature trails, bike trails," McDaniel said.

Downtown parks also provide numerous free activities for families throughout the summer.

"All of our downtown parks are great, so they can discover whether it's Smale Park, Washington Park, they always have a lot of activities for families to enjoy," McDaniel said.

Budget-friendly cultural experiences

Beyond green spaces, McDaniel points to often-overlooked cultural experiences that won't break the bank.

"Definitely with a lot of museums, museums and local libraries offer a lot of different programming that's for families that at a low cost or free," McDaniel said.

Money-saving travel tips

For families still craving a weekend getaway, McDaniel suggests strategic timing to maximize savings.

"If you're able to do a midweek visit, you can definitely save," McDaniel said. "Also, if you're booking attraction tickets, do that online in advance because a lot of times you'll see a greater savings. If you're looking for a hotel or vacation rental, you could compare prices on Booking.com is one that we go to a lot."

Even popular attractions like Kings Island can be more affordable with the right approach.

"I would recommend looking online because again they're gonna probably have lower prices online in advance before you go and midweek tends to be the best value," McDaniel said.

Hidden gems around Cincinnati

The Cincinnati area offers numerous free or low-cost adventures beyond the well-known parks. Here are some highlights featured on Adventure Mom Blog:

Free historic experiences

Union Terminal Rotunda Tours at Cincinnati Museum Center provide free 45-minute guided experiences where visitors can learn about the historic 1933 train station and access areas not open to the general public.

Findlay Market, Ohio's oldest continuously running public market dating back to 1855, offers free bimonthly tours on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Families can also download a self-guided tour highlighting the market's past, present, and future.

Transportation adventures

Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar is free to ride. The 3.6-mile loop connects Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine and The Banks via the Central Business District, allowing families to park once and explore multiple areas.

Outdoor activities

Scenic bike trails throughout the region, many of which connect to one another:

Little Miami Scenic Trail Loveland Bike Trail Trails at Miami Whitewater Forest Sharon Woods Winton Woods Many parks provide bike rental options



Unique free experiences

Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum offers beautiful grounds for walking

Devou Park in Covington features a scenic overlook with stunning city views

NaturePlay area at the Behringer-Crawford Museum provides free outdoor play

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame offers an interactive experience downtown

Educational adventures

Trammel Fossil Park in Sharonville allows visitors to dig for and keep fossils at no cost

Taft Museum of Art offers free general admission on Sundays and Mondays

Money-saving strategies for popular attractions

For Kings Island and other major attractions:



Book tickets online in advance for the best prices

Visit midweek when crowds are smaller and prices may be lower

Look for package deals that include parking or meals

Consider season passes if you plan multiple visits

For museums and cultural sites:



Check for free admission days (typically once a week or month)

Look into library passes that provide free or discounted entry

Take advantage of reciprocal membership benefits if you belong to other institutions

Visit during community festivals when special programming may be offered

