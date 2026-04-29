'This is gonna break me down' | Cincinnati drivers stunned as gas prices near $5 per gallon

CINCINNATI — Brace yourself: gas prices in the Cincinnati area are jumping again, with some stations now nearing $5 a gallon.

This is the second time local gas stations have raised prices in the last 24 hours.

Prices first hit $4.29 on Monday at several stations. But late Tuesday, the Speedway station in Columbia Tusculum and others raised prices another 50 cents to $4.79 a gallon.

"4.79 on that sign — it's ridiculous, completely ridiculous," one driver at that station told us.

WATCH: Gas prices soar once again in Southwest Ohio

Gas prices soar once again to nearly $5 in Cincinnati area

Landscaper Demitrius Brooks ran out of gas and barely rolled his truck off Columbia Parkway. He said he cannot afford to fill up his truck at these prices.

"I got a can, and I got about $4 worth I'm putting in there," Brooks said. "That's gonna cut into everything. That's gonna break me down."

Mardi LaForce also said she cannot afford a fill-up at $4.79 and was just filling her tank halfway.

"I'm gonna put $25 in just to be on the safe side. $25 usually gives me half a tank," LaForce said.

Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy tweeted a "second spike alert," something he has rarely seen before.

DeHaan said gas prices are now rising to $4.99 in parts of Ohio.

He blamed oil prices soaring to $110 a barrel, combined with refinery problems in Chicago.

WCPO Gas Buddy warns of a second price hike to nearly $5

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Fairfax Speedway jumped to $4.99 a gallon, just hours after hitting $4.79.

Prices are now very close to Cincinnati's all-time high of just over $5 a gallon from the summer of 2022.

Click here for WCPO's gas price map, showing the latest prices at local stations, powered by Gas Buddy.

If you see prices still at $4.29, consider that a relative bargain, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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