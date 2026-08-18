The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that social media shopping scams are surging.

The FTC says consumers lost $95 million in 2025 from scams tied to social media shopping ads. Nearly 30% of people who reported losing money to a scam said it started on social media. Social media platforms do not always vet the ads users see, and scammers are taking advantage of that.

WATCH:That deal you saw on TikTok could be a scam

Think before you tap: That deal you saw on TikTok could be a scam

Why social media shopping feels so trustworthy

For many shoppers, social media is not just a place to browse. It is where they buy. Spencer Hartnady of New Richmond said TikTok and Instagram are where she does most of her shopping, often after seeing an influencer recommend a product.

"It just makes it more relatable because if you see someone your age doing something you want to do it too kind of," Hartnady said.

That sense of relatability is exactly what scammers exploit. Every few swipes on TikTok, shoppers encounter ads pushing products from coffee tumblers to clothing, with links designed to get users to click and buy quickly.

One shopper lost $40. He still has not seen his shoes.

Jesse Smith, a diesel mechanic, saw a social media ad for shoes at a deep discount and decided to take a chance.

"The shoes were supposed to be HeyDude style shoes, and they were 6 or 7 bucks a pair, and I bought 6 pairs," Smith said.

He spent $40, plus tax and shipping. The shoes never arrived.

"They shipped the order twice, supposedly, never received anything at my house, and I've been fighting to get my money back from them ever since," Smith said.

🚩 How to spot a scam before you lose your money

Gema De Las Heras, a consumer education specialist with the FTC, said the warning signs are often hiding in plain sight.

Warning Sign What It Looks Like Prices too good to be true $6 shoes, $10 designer bags, steep discounts on name brands High-pressure limited offers "Only 3 left!" or "Deal ends in 10 minutes!" Unfamiliar seller No verifiable reviews, no official website, no history Ad links to unknown site URL does not match the brand's official website

How to shop safely on social media

The FTC recommends these steps to protect your money before you buy:



Go directly to the retailer's official website or app instead of clicking links in social media ads

Search for the product or seller independently to verify they are legitimate before purchasing

Check reviews from multiple sources, not just the ones featured in the ad itself

Use a credit card when possible, as it offers stronger fraud protections than debit cards or payment apps

Already scammed? Here is how to fight back

If you fall for a scam, De Las Heras said there are steps you can take right away to try to recover your money.

"You should contact the payment method that you used," De Las Heras said. "See if you can dispute the charge."

Act fast and take these steps:

Step 1. Contact your bank, credit card company, or payment app and ask to dispute the charge

Step 2. Report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

Step 3. Report the fraudulent ad directly to the social media platform where you saw it

If you have encountered a fake ad on social media, I want to hear from you. Send an email to taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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