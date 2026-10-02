'Six Flags Kings Island?' Ohio theme park considering name change

How would you feel about riding rollercoasters at "Six Flags Kings Island?"

How about "Kings Island by Six Flags," or "Six Flags Over Kings Island?"

It's possible.

The park's owner is currently sending surveys to select passholders, asking them how they would feel about a new name, that would incorporate Six Flags into the name.

Several legacy Six Flags parks (before the merger with Cedar Fair), already have the corporate name as part of their park name, such as "Six Flags Over Georgia, and "Six Flags Magic Mountain," which was originally just called Magic Mountain.

It's not that outlandish: when Paramount bought Kings Island in 1992, it became "Paramount's Kings Island" for over a decade, with fans even calling it "PKI" for short. (As in, "do you want to go to PKI on Friday?)".

Jim Flugel, Facebook Kings Island Passholders Kings Island name change survey

But many fans this time are not big fans of a name change.

Several hundred comments on the Facebook Kings Island Season Pass holders page are negative, from fans who have not loved the changes at the park since Six Flags took over two years ago.

"Leave it as is. Kings Island will always be what it is called," one Facebook poster said. "Even with a name change it'll always be Kings Island," another said.

Jim Flugel, moderator of the page, and a 35 year Kings Island enthusiast, said "they should just leave the name alone. It is what we all grew up with and is close to our hearts, and is one of the most recognizable names in southern Ohio."

Jim Flugel, Facebook Kings Island Passholders Kings Island name change survey

As unhappy as some fans are, that's nothing compared to some of the outrage generated by a similar survey sent out to Cedar Point passholders.

Posters on Reddit say one possible name change in their survey was "Six Flags Over North Ohio," completely removing the 150 year old Cedar Point name.

We reached out to Kings Island's PR department to confirm the survey, and ask how realistic a name change is.

A Six Flags spokesperson told us: "The survey was designed to test a variety of naming concepts and better understand what resonates with guests. The options are research concepts, not proposed or final names. Exploring a broad range of ideas helps us learn what guests value most about our parks and brands and gives us another input as we make decisions for the future. No decisions have been made regarding park names." (See full statement below).

For now, Kings Island remains Kings Island. And it is very unlikely those two words will ever leave its name.

But it is possible that the Six Flags logo could soon adorn the bright sign along i-71 in Mason, just like the Paramount logo sat atop the sign 25 years ago.

As always, don't waste your money.

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FULL STATEMENT FROM SIX FLAGS:

"We regularly conduct research to better understand what matters most to our guests and passholders. Their feedback is incredibly valuable and helps inform thoughtful decisions about the future of our parks and our company, and particularly, how we can enhance the experience for our loyal and prospective guests.

This research is being conducted in all markets, including Canada and Mexico.

We’re constantly looking at ways to improve the guest experience. That includes everything from the rides, attractions, events and entertainment we offer to food, amenities, guest services and the overall park environment. Listening to our guests is an important part of helping us understand what they value most so we can deliver the best day possible.

The survey was designed to test a variety of naming concepts and better understand what resonates with guests. The options are research concepts, not proposed or final names. Exploring a broad range of ideas helps us learn what guests value most about our parks and brands and gives us another input as we make decisions for the future. No decisions have been made regarding park names."

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"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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