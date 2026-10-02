Target is cutting prices on 2,000 more items. Here’s where shoppers can save

With holiday shopping approaching, Target says it is lowering prices on thousands of items, including clothing, shoes and home goods.

The retailer says 2,000 additional items are getting price cuts, building on thousands of markdowns it has already made.

For shoppers, the key is knowing where to look for the lower prices and how much some of the changes could save you.

WATCH: Which departments Target is cutting prices

Target Slashes Prices

Where Target shoppers may see lower prices

Target store manager Seth Horvath walked me through the store, pointing out several areas where shoppers may notice lower prices.

The latest reductions include items in:



Clothing

Shoes

Accessories

Home goods

Bedding

“Life is expensive right now,” Horvath said. “So I think our guests will really be happy to see those lower-priced promises come to life.”

He said Target marked down 10,000 items through 2025 and is now reducing prices on another 2,000 items.

Clothing and shoes are among the areas to watch

Some savings may be small on an individual purchase, but they can add up if you are buying several items for your family or shopping for holiday gifts.

Horvath pointed to women's shirts that he said are being reduced from about $15 to $12, a savings of roughly $3.

He said shoppers may also notice lower prices across the shoe department.

“Last year, the average price of shoes was $40 and this year it’s $35, so across the department you’ll see a lot of great markdowns,” Horvath said.

Target also says kids' winter boots will be 15% off for the holidays.

For families who need winter clothing anyway, checking those prices before buying elsewhere could be an easy opportunity to save.

Bedding prices are also coming down

There are several specific markdowns in Target's home department:



Threshold queen comforters: $20 markdown

Room Essentials queen comforters: $40, down from $50, a $10 savings

Threshold Performance queen sheets: $50, down from $55, a $5 savings

How to get the most from the price cuts

A lower shelf price doesn't automatically mean it's the best deal, especially heading into the holiday season when retailers compete heavily for shoppers.

Before buying, compare the final price with other retailers and check whether another promotion can bring the price down further.

Target's Circle Week also begins next week, October 6-7, giving shoppers another set of deals to compare against the retailer's newly reduced everyday prices.

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