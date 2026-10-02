Halloween candy getting too expensive? Try these cheaper treats instead

As Halloween approaches, many shoppers are finding that filling a candy bowl can cost much more than it did just a few years ago.

“Reese's cups -- those are the best,” said Christy Bowles while shopping at Walmart. “I love shopping here for Halloween candy.”

But chocolate treats often come with a higher price tag.

“When you get into the bigger bags of chocolate, you are talking upwards of $23.96,” said Walmart manager Jayna Hill.

Hill said rising chocolate prices have helped drive interest in mixed candy assortments that include non-chocolate options.

“If you’re on a budget, you don’t have to just get chocolate. You can get a mixed bag that's got different flavors and the chocolate in it,” Hill said.

Prices that will haunt you

The increase in candy prices isn’t new for this trick-or-treat season.

According to FinanceBuzz, the cost of a 100-piece bag of Halloween candy climbed 71% between 2021 and this year, rising from $9.91 to $16.96.

WATCH as shoppers explain how they save on Halloween candy:

Best value Halloween candy, to avoid high chocolate prices

RetailMeNot retail insights expert Stephanie Carls said shoppers looking for value should compare the cost per piece rather than focusing on the price of the bag.

“I personally want to know how many doorbell rings that bag is actually buying me,” Carls said.

What are the cheapest candies?

There are several lower-cost candy options for shoppers to consider:



Dum-Dums cost about 6 cents per sucker

Smarties average about 7 cents per roll

Tootsie Roll Minis cost about 2 to 3 cents per piece

For chocolate and other popular sweets, Carls recommends shoppers aim for about 10 cents per piece when comparing options.

She also cautioned against buying more candy than needed.

“A big warehouse bag may give you the lowest cost per piece but only saves you money if you actually need that much candy,” Carls said.

Hill said shoppers in neighborhoods with fewer trick-or-treaters may be able to save money by purchasing smaller bags.

“Maybe you don't see as many kids, so you invest in a bag that's $3.96, that's $7.96, and you're still able to take care of all the kids in the area,” Hill said.

With candy prices continuing to rise, comparing the cost per piece, considering non-chocolate options and not overbuying can help stretch your Halloween budget, so you don’t waste your money.

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