The smartest way to shop this week: Comparing the best grocery deals at Kroger, Meijer and Aldi

Every week, I gather the best deals at the grocery store to help you save. This week, in addition to grocery staples, I spotted savings on some holiday favorites too — so you don't waste your money.

How shoppers are cutting costs

For some shoppers, saving starts with skipping name brands.

"I don't buy the big brands. I usually buy Kroger brands," shopper Jan Winkler said.

Store brands are one way to cut costs, but shoppers tell me they're also clipping coupons and shopping around for better prices. For Winkler, that also means visiting more than one store.

"I do shop other stores other than Kroger. I love Aldi for produce. Their produce is cheaper than Kroger. Since I'm retired, I can go to three groceries if I need to, so it's not a problem," Winkler said.

But if you don't have time to hit three different stores, I've got you covered. I checked this week's sales at Kroger, Meijer and Aldi — and found some deals worth watching.

WATCH: Here's where your grocery dollar goes furthest right now

Comparing the best grocery deals at Kroger, Meijer and Aldi

Kroger: Chicken, cheap pumpkins and a 3-day sale

Kroger's biggest savings this week are on meat and seasonal buys:



Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs or wings: Buy 1, get 2 free with card (mix and match, equal or lesser value)

Cosmic Crisp, Sweetango or Envy apples: $1.49/lb with card

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7UP and more: Buy 3, get 3 free with card (mix and match)

Kroger large eggs, dozen: $1.49 with card

Halloween Monster Candy Bags: Buy 2, get 1 free with card

Don't miss Kroger's 3-day sale, Saturday through Monday only:



Carving pumpkins (medium or large): $4 each with card

2-liter Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP: 99¢ with card (limit 5)

Folgers or Café Bustelo coffee: $9.99 with card

Kroger's 13 Scary Days is also happening now, with a new digital deal to clip every day leading up to Halloween.

Meijer: Pizza deals and Buy 5, Save $5

Over at Meijer, stock up and save with these picks:



Tombstone frozen pizzas: Buy 2, get 1 free (equal or lesser value)

Honeycrisp apples (3-lb bag) or Meijer Apple Cider Blend: Buy one, get one for $1

Meijer brand chips and cheese puffs: 3 for $6 when you buy 3 or more

Fresh from Meijer 80% lean ground beef (3-lb or larger): $4.79/lb

Meijer's Buy 5, Save $5 mix-and-match promotion is worth a look too (all in one transaction):



Sargento shredded, chunk or sliced cheese: $1.99 each when you buy 5 (down from $2.99)

Coca-Cola, Pepsi or Dr Pepper 12-packs: $5.99 each when you buy 5 (down from $6.99)

Aldi: Cheap produce and family-pack meat

Aldi lives up to its reputation for low-priced produce and meat:



Fresh family pack chicken drumsticks: $1.09/lb

Fresh family pack chicken breasts: $1.99/lb (price drop from $2.19/lb)

Washington Envy apples: $1.29/lb

Raspberries, 6 oz: $1.49

Caramel apples, 3-pack: $2.99

Smithfield St. Louis pork ribs: $2.49/lb

Aldi Finds: Holiday decor and kitchen deals

If you're already thinking ahead to the holidays, check the limited-time Aldi Finds, available Oct. 21-27. These sell out fast:



Merry Moments LED Nostalgic Figurine: $9.99

Merry Moments Snow Globe: $7.99

Merry Moments LED Nostalgic Village House: $12.99

Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer: $49.99

Crofton 5.3-quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven: $29.99

Stretch your savings beyond the grocery aisle

If you're looking to save beyond the grocery aisle, Kroger is also offering 4x fuel points on gift card purchases when you clip the digital coupon in the app. That runs through November 3 — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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