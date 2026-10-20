Hundreds of new Millie Moon diaper complaints filed — but the company says its testing found no problem

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of new complaints have been filed over Millie Moon diapers in just the past month — but the company is standing firm that its product is safe.

Even as the reports pile up, Millie Moon tells me its testing still has not found a product-related cause for the reactions parents are describing. And now, the company is sharing new details about just how far it says that testing has gone — including testing the very batches tied to parents' complaints.

WATCH: New chemical burn reports and the company's response

Hundreds of new Millie Moon diaper complaints

Here's what parents need to know — including what you can do if your baby has a reaction.

The complaints: What parents are reporting

286 new formal complaints have been filed with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding Millie Moon diapers in the past month.

I went through them. Many describe:



Redness

Blistering

Welts

Peeling

Bleeding

Many parents also say the reaction went away after they stopped using Millie Moon. That's what happened to one Milford family I spoke with last month.

"It was just red and inflamed all over," Hannah Croop said. "She was very clearly in pain."

What to do if your baby has a reaction

If your baby develops a reaction, the most important first step is to stop using the product and monitor your child's skin — a pattern many parents described, saying the symptoms eased after they stopped using Millie Moon.

Here are steps parents can take:



Stop using the diapers and watch the skin: Many parents reported the reaction cleared up after they switched away from Millie Moon. See your pediatrician or medical provider: Even Millie Moon says that if your child develops a diaper rash, it's important to see your medical provider right away. Report it to the company and to regulators: Contact Millie Moon directly by sending an email to hello@mymilliemoon.com. You should also file a formal complaint with the CPSC to create an official record. You can do that here.

When Croop reported her daughter's reaction, Millie Moon gave her a Target gift card to buy new diapers. But she says that response fell short.

"It's really frustrating because as a parent I should be able to rely on the company to take my feedback seriously and rely on the company to take other parents' feedback seriously. I'm not the only one reporting this," Croop said.

Parents are speaking out online

My original Instagram post about these complaints got more than 2,000 comments.

One parent wrote: "This happened to my son too, and the burn lasted for weeks."

Another added: "As soon as we stopped using Millie Moon, the chemical burn went away. It was not a diaper rash, it was a chemical burn with blisters. So painful for these poor babies."

What Millie Moon is saying — and new details on its testing

I reached out to Millie Moon for a response. The company tells me that a "high volume of complaints does not, in itself, establish a product-related cause."

In its initial statement, Millie Moon laid out how wide-ranging it says its testing has been. The company said testing covered chemical safety, heavy metals, microbiological contamination, dermatological assessments, skin irritation, material composition, extractable substances, pH levels and product performance — and that it used advanced analytical techniques to investigate potential chemical and material differences between production batches.

Millie Moon also said its overall complaint rate is currently below 0.1% of diapers sold, and pointed to past cases involving other major diaper brands where regulators did not establish a link between the diapers and reported reactions.

Millie Moon's full statement — Oct. 17

"Thank you for the opportunity to respond. We continue to review each case brought to our attention. We recognize how distressing these concerns are for families, and we are committed to understanding the circumstances of every report.

Our investigation and testing

Our teams have been actively investigating these reports, reviewing manufacturing and quality records, and working with independent laboratories and external specialists to understand whether there is any connection to our products. Millie Moon has undertaken an extensive program of independent laboratory testing across multiple production batches and manufacturing dates, including batches associated with consumer complaints.

Testing has covered chemical safety, heavy metals, microbiological contamination, dermatological assessments, skin irritation, material composition, extractable substances, pH levels and product performance. This has included advanced analytical techniques to investigate potential chemical and material differences between production batches.

Based on the investigations and testing completed to date, we have not identified a product-related cause for the reported reactions. Millie Moon’s overall complaint rate is currently below 0.1% of diapers sold.

Historical precedent

Historical investigations involving other market-leading diaper brands have shown that a high volume of complaints does not, in itself, establish a product-related cause. In previous cases, regulators reported that they had not identified a specific link between the diapers and the reported reactions.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, diaper rash is the most common skin disorder of infancy and can have multiple contributing factors, including moisture, friction, diet, environment and fit. Skin reactions can be complex, which is why each report requires careful, individual investigation.

Our commitment to parents

We will continue to closely monitor reported concerns, review any new information and work with independent specialists to investigate cases thoroughly.

We encourage parents and caregivers who have concerns to contact Millie Moon directly so our team can document the circumstances, identify the relevant product and batch information, and conduct an appropriate investigation.

We understand how important it is for parents to feel confident in the products they choose for their babies, and we remain committed to taking every concern seriously."

In response, I asked Millie Moon what they believe is causing the reactions, if the diapers aren't causing them.

The company did not directly answer my question — but provided a new statement on Oct. 20 saying in part, "We are very confident in the safety of our product and the testing undertaken."

The company also noted that "diaper rash is the most common skin disorder of infancy, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and can have many contributing factors, including moisture, friction, diet, environment and fit." Millie Moon also shared several educational links about diaper rash.

Millie Moon tells me it is closely monitoring the reported concerns. But for some parents, that isn't enough. Both mothers I spoke with — Hannah Croop and Courtney Fancher — say they want the diapers recalled.

The questions that remain

Even with those new testing details, key questions are still unanswered.

I asked the company which independent laboratories conducted the testing, and if they would make the full testing results available. I have not received them.

I also spoke with the CPSC today. They told me they are very aware of the many complaints but cannot comment on any current or potential investigations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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