Fall car care checklist: What to fix now to avoid costly winter repairs

Owning a car is already expensive.

AAA estimates the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle at more than $1,000 a month. So if your car needs maintenance this fall, you may be wondering what needs to be handled now and what can wait.

That decision is especially important before winter. A little preventative maintenance now could help keep a smaller problem from becoming a much bigger repair bill once temperatures drop.

WATCH as an expert mechanic shows what to check on your car before winter arrives:

Fall car care checklist: Do this now to prevent big problems later

Start with visibility

Mechanic Jeff Landrum, co-owner of Ron’s Service Center, recommends starting with the basics.

Before winter weather arrives, make sure you'll be able to see clearly when conditions turn messy.

"Washer fluid for the winter months, to be able to clean that dirty windshield off," he said. "Make sure your wiper blades obviously are in good shape, and your windows are all clear."

Those relatively simple items can be easy to overlook until the first bout of bad weather.

Check your tires before temperatures fall

Your tires should also be high on the fall checklist.

As temperatures drop, tire pressure can too, Landrum said, making regular checks particularly important as the seasons change.

For drivers trying to spread expenses out, replacing all four tires at once may not be possible. Steve Haney, a technical trainer with Bosch Mobility Aftermarket, said some drivers can get away with replacing two tires now, and the other pair later.

"Can I get away with two tires? Maybe just put two tires on and then I'll put two more on in the spring," he said.

What's happening under the hood

Landrum also recommends inspecting belts and hoses and looking for leaks. Fluids including oil, antifreeze, and power steering fluid should be checked and kept at the proper levels.

Another big concern as the temperatures change is the battery.

"Batteries go bad over time, for sure. But the cold weather hits them hard," Haney said.

Testing the battery before winter could give drivers an opportunity to address a weak one before it leaves them stranded on a cold day.

Pay attention to those dashboard lights

That warning light on your dashboard is easy to put off, but Haney cautions against ignoring warnings that involve your vehicle's safety systems.

"If it's a slippery road, you want your anti-lock brakes and things, your stability control to help steer the car," he said.

There is another system drivers might be tempted to ignore once summer ends: the air conditioner.

A broken A/C may sound like a repair that can wait until warm weather, but Haney said it can also affect your ability to clear the windshield.

"If your air conditioning is not working correctly, then your defroster won't work right," he said.

Which car maintenance can wait?

When money is tight, not every suggested service needs to happen immediately.

Before paying for more expensive maintenance such as a transmission flush, check your owner's manual. The same applies to services involving brake fluid and radiator coolant.

"It's not a one size fits all type situation," Landrum said. "You got to look at the car that you have, what the recommendations are for that particular car, and then do the test according to what their manufacturer's recommending."

In other words, the goal isn't to automatically say yes to every recommended service. Prioritize safety-related issues and manufacturer-recommended maintenance, while checking the owner's manual before paying for services that may not be due.

A smaller bill now could prevent a bigger one later

Fall can provide a window to find problems before winter weather puts additional stress on your car.

Landrum's advice is simple: don't wait until something breaks.

"No one has time during the holidays. Everyone's in a hurry," he said. "Try to be a little proactive."

A little preventative maintenance this fall could help you avoid both a bigger repair bill and a roadside breakdown this winter, so you don’t waste your money.

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