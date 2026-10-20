Halloween candy prices too scary? Check these great candy sales this week

CINCINNATI — If the price of Halloween candy is giving you sticker shock, you're not alone.

Many shoppers are finding that even small bags of fun-size candy now cost $8 to $9. But there is some good news: with Halloween still days away and store shelves full, several retailers are offering discounts that can help families save.

Christy Bowles, who was shopping for Halloween treats at Walmart, said her family prefers premium candy.

"Reese's Cups, those are the best," Bowles said.

Like many shoppers, however, she's frustrated by the higher prices on Reese's and other brands this year.

WATCH: We hunt for and find lower-priced candy

Great Halloween candy sales this week

Where to find Halloween candy deals

But just as shoppers start snapping up candy for next weekend, several major retailers have marked down Halloween candy this week. Among the deals:



Kroger: 33% off Halloween candy. A small bag regularly priced at $5.99 drops to $4.01. However, the sale ends Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Meijer: Buy five bags and save $5, effectively taking $1 off each bag.

Walgreens: Jumbo bags are 25% off.

CVS: Many brands are included in a buy-one-get-one deal, with the second bag costing just $1.

Walmart: No specific candy sale currently, but a comparison (scroll below) found they had the lowest price on 10-ounce bags of Reese's and Snickers of major chains.

Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco among cheapest options

A report from TheStreet.com found that Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco currently offer some of the lowest prices on larger bags of Halloween candy.

The biggest savings can often be found by choosing non-chocolate varieties such as Skittles, Starburst and Brach's candy.

Walmart spokesperson Jayna Hill said shoppers are increasingly turning to alternatives to chocolate.

"You can get a mixed bag that's got different flavors and the chocolate in it. Really what you are looking at is the fun-sized candy, the suckers and Tootsie Rolls," Hill said.

Why non-chocolate candy costs less

Chocolate prices have surged in recent years, rising about 71% since the COVID-19 pandemic, making chocolate-based Halloween treats significantly more expensive than fruit-flavored or hard candies.

For families trying to stretch their Halloween budget, mixing in non-chocolate candy can lead to substantial savings. In some cases, those options cost about half as much as popular chocolate favorites like Reese's.

Halloween candy is expensive this year, but shoppers who watch for store sales and consider non-chocolate alternatives can still save money.

With prices on chocolate remaining high, this may be the year to fill more of the candy bowl with Skittles, Starburst and similar candy instead of all chocolate treats.

That way you don't waste your money.

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