Better Business Bureau warns of surge in AI job scams

If you are in the market for work, the Better Business Bureau is warning of a surge of scam job offers in 2026.

For example, listings are popping up for jobs such as rating movies — claiming you can watch movies at home and earn $300 or more per day.

Other opportunities include getting paid for "boosting the engagement" of YouTube videos by simply liking and clicking them.

The BBB says its Scam Tracker recorded 22,000 complaints of employment scams in 2025 (the most recent figure available), up from just 11,000 complaints in 2024.

And it says AI is now making it easier than ever for scammers to impersonate legitimate companies, using real company logos and names of real executives, in case you Google them.

WATCH as a job hunter shows how easy it is to fall for a job scam:

BBB: Job scams surging in 2026, how to know if an offer is fake

Woman targeted by copycat physical therapy office

Deb Kovacs-Stutevant was recently targeted when looking for a work-from-home assistant role.

The veteran office manager suddenly found herself in need of new work.

"After almost 10 years, I was laid off from my remote position," she said.

So she jumped on LinkedIn and some other job-hunting sites and found what appeared to be a perfect remote position.

"I applied for a job for a business operations manager," she said.

She even researched the Texas-based physical therapy firm.

"They are a legitimate company," she said. "They have a whole website, and I checked out the CEO's name, the whole nine yards."

Best of all, the listing said she could do it all from home.

So she applied online, and within days received an encouraging email.

"I am pleased to inform you that you have been selected to work for me starting this week," she read from the letter.

But her first assignment confused her: it was to deposit and cash a large check for her employer.

"He said an associate of his would be sending me a check for $2,400," she said. "When I receive the check, I am to notify him."

She got suspicious and decided not to cash the check. Good thing.

The company's name, even the CEO's name, was all legitimate. But the job offer was not.

Deb almost fell for a remote job scam and could have lost thousands of her own dollars once the fake check she received bounced.

FBI, FlexJobs warn of red flags to watch for

The BBB says the most common fake jobs in 2026 typically involve a relatively simple task, such as rating restaurants or "optimizing" a service by repeatedly clicking a button.

Then you may be asked to give personal information, a credit card number or receive and cash (fake) checks.

The FBI said scammers pose as legitimate businesses, as in Kovacs-Sturtevant's case — and often contact victims through unsolicited calls, texts or messages on social media, especially if they have posted their resume online.

Toni Frana with FlexJobs shared some warning signs that a job listing may be fake.

She said both scammers and legitimate recruiters may also reach out on platforms such as LinkedIn and other job sites.

"The difference is a recruiter is going to work for an organization, and their email address is likely going to have their company name in the dot com section," she said.

In other words, a manager of a legitimate company should not be using a Gmail or Yahoo web address for communication.

Frana said, in addition, always check a company's web page to confirm a recruiter works for that organization.

Deb Kovacs-Sturtevant said she can see people who are desperate cashing the $2,400 check she received and ending up losing money to a scam.

"Some people may even be really down and out, and then they are going to take advantage of them, and that is just awful," she said.

So be sure to ask a lot of questions, so you don't waste your money.

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