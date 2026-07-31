The best things to buy in August, from back-to-school to end-of-summer savings

The month of August is packed with ways to stretch your budget — from end-of-summer clearance sales to back-to-school promotions and tax-free weekends.

Here's an idea of what to buy before the summer ends, and what items could see steeper price reductions later.

Watch as shoppers and a retail expert show where the best deals are in August:

What to buy in the month of August

School supplies

The obvious category to shop this month is back-to-school.

This year the standard school supply list is costing families nearly 8% more, so paying attention to deals is more important than ever.

"It'll easily be at least $100 to buy the school supplies for back to school," said shopper Shirley Banta.

Back-to-school sales are underway, with deep discounts on supplies and clothing at retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohl's.

Experts urge shoppers to comparison shop and only buy what students need for the start of the school year.

"You don't need to buy the entire school year in one trip," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert with RetailMeNot.

She suggests parents buy necessary supplies, lunch gear, a few outfits and shoes that fit before the first day of school — then hold off for bigger markdowns in September and October.

States with sales tax holidays in August include:



Ohio: August 7 to August 9

Florida: July 20 to August 20

Maryland: August 9 to August 15

Missouri: August 7 to August 9

Home office supplies

Shoppers without students can still take advantage of the sales by stocking up on paper, pens and other home office supplies.

"Things to help keep yourself organized for the year. This would be looking at places like Staples, OfficeMax, Office Depot," Carls said.

Electronics

Shoppers should keep electronics in mind as well. Computers and tablets are often included in back-to-school deals — and tax-free holidays.

Outdoor gear

Sales also continue on outdoor gear like patio furniture and grills. John Kathmann, sales manager at Watson's furniture store, said if high prices kept shoppers away earlier this year, now is the time to buy.

"We've bought a lot of inventory ahead of time before the petroleum prices kind of went skyrocketing," he said. "The next round of inventory that we're going to get is going to see decent-sized increase in prices."

More categories with potential savings in August include:



Summer clothing

Sneakers and summer shoes

Sporting goods

But waiting could mean even lower prices on summertime staples.

"You're going to see some of those best deals as the summer is ending. So even around Labor Day," Carls said. "Retailers are wanting to clear that inventory as they get ready for more fall items."

So buy what your family needs ahead of the new school year or snag a good end-of-summer deal, but keep upcoming Labor Day sales in mind, so you don't waste your money.

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