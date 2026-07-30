Kroger's credit card is going away: Here is what you need to know about lost perks and new benefits

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Rewards Mastercard is going away as Kroger and U.S. Bank are ending their partnership. Current cardholders will automatically receive the U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature card as a replacement.

WCPO spoke with both companies this week after receiving several messages from customers who rely on this card for its Kroger-specific benefits. Here is what you need to know:

Your new card is coming

You do not need to apply for a new card or take any action. U.S. Bank will send you a new Smartly Visa Signature card sometime between August and October. Your new card will have a new account number and a new expiration date. Until it arrives, continue using your current card. Once it arrives, you can begin using it immediately upon activation.

WATCH: If you have the Kroger Rewards Mastercard, here's everything you need to know about the card replacing it

Kroger's credit card is going away. Here's what to know about lost perks and new benefits

What stays the same

These details carry over to your new card automatically — no action needed:



$0 annual fee — stays the same

Credit limit — stays the same

Interest rate — your current APR remains the same under your current terms and conditions

Current balance — transfers automatically at your current APR

Rewards balance — any existing rewards transfer automatically to your new card

Rewards expiration — new rewards earned on the Smartly card do not expire as long as your account stays active

Account management — you can still manage your new card through the U.S. Bank Mobile App or U.S. Bank online banking

What changes — and how it affects you

Cash back

Kroger Rewards Mastercard U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature Outside Kroger stores 1% cash back 2% cash back Inside Kroger stores 2% cash back 2% cash back Kroger Pay / mobile wallet Up to 5% cash back No Kroger-specific benefits Gas stations & groceries (first 12 months) No bonus rate 3% cash back

If you used this card primarily for everyday purchases, your base cash back rate improves across the board. The new card also earns 2% on bills like utilities, cable, phone and insurance — not just store purchases. But if you relied on Kroger Pay or a mobile wallet to earn up to 5% back, your rewards on those transactions will drop.

Free Boost membership and fuel discount

Kroger Rewards Mastercard U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature Free Boost membership ✅ Included ❌ Not included Fuel discount ✅ 5 cents per gallon at Kroger Fuel Centers ❌ Ends when you activate your new card

Your free Boost membership will continue through your current expiration date — it is not included with the new card. Check your expiration date on Kroger's website or call 1-800-576-4377 so you know exactly when this benefit ends. Your fuel discount ends the moment you activate your new card.

Is the new card better or worse for you?

It depends entirely on how you use the card.

The new card is likely better if you:



Use the card for a wide range of everyday purchases

Pay bills like utilities, cable, phone, or insurance with your card

Shop frequently at restaurants or while traveling

Do not rely on Kroger Pay or a mobile wallet to maximize rewards

The old card was likely better if you:



Used the card primarily at Kroger

Relied on Kroger Pay or Apple Pay to earn up to 5% cash back

Valued the free Boost membership as a core benefit

Depended on the 5-cent-per-gallon fuel discount

What Kroger says

Kroger declined to speak on camera about these changes, but a spokesperson provided this statement:

"If our customers are looking for more information, they can refer back to the letter they received or call the number on the back of their card. For questions related to Kroger loyalty accounts, Points (formerly known as Fuel Points) or Boost memberships, please visit Kroger.com for more information."

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