Here's where to find the best back-to-school grocery deals this week

CINCINNATI — Back-to-school season means lunch-packing is back, and grocery bills can add up fast. Here is where to find the best prices this week across the Tri-State, so you don't waste your money.

Kroger

Kroger has some of the biggest deals of the week on proteins and beverages, two of the most expensive items on any grocery list.



Tyson Chicken full line: Buy one, get one free (mix and match, with card)

Hillshire Farm lunch meat, 7-9 oz.: Two for $7 (with card)

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Propel and more: Buy three, get three free (mix and match, limit 12, with card)

Stouffer's or Lean Cuisine entrees, 5.75-12 oz.: Four for $10 (with card)

Earn 4x fuel points on all frozen food through Aug. 4 (digital coupon required)

If you have never tried Kroger delivery and need to make a big haul, now is a good time. Through Aug. 4, first-time customers get $30 off their first pickup or delivery order of $75 or more.

WATCH: Where to find the best back-to-school grocery deals this week

Where to find the best back-to-school grocery deals this week

Meijer

Meijer's seven for $7 sale is one of the best ways to stock up on school snacks and quick lunch options this week. Pick any seven or more items from thousands of products across the store and each drops to just $1, including:



Lunchables

Cheez-Its

Goldfish

Pringles

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, 5.5-7.25 oz.

Oikos, Light and Fit or Chobani yogurt, 4.5-5.3 oz.

Also worth knowing this week at Meijer:

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7UP or Dr Pepper 24-pack, 12 oz. cans: $9.99

General Mills, Quaker, Post or Kellogg's family size cereal: Buy two, get one free

Walmart

Walmart has rollbacks on hundreds of grocery items this week aimed at helping families stretch their back-to-school budgets. The focus is on items you can pack for kids for snacks, lunch and breakfast, with the goal of helping customers pack a lunch for just $2.

A few standout deals this week:



Go Go mini fruit squeezes: $12.97

Chip pack: $5.50 (down from $5.97)

Coca-Cola 24-pack: $9.97

To put that Coca-Cola price in perspective, a 12-pack is typically $11.99 at Kroger, meaning you are getting twice the cans for less money at Walmart this week.

Aldi

If produce prices are your priority this week, Aldi may be your best bet.

Produce



California peaches: $1.39 per lb.

Cherub grape tomatoes: $1.99 per 10-oz. package

California green grapes: $1.29 per lb.

Zucchini: $1.19 per lb.

For busy school mornings, Aldi also has some of the lowest prices on quick breakfast options:



Protein French toast sticks, 16 oz.: $4.79

Protein waffles, 13.4 oz.: $3.59

English muffins: $1.59

Mini bagels: $3.49

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