The best things to buy at Memorial Day sales, and how to score a great deal

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it's also the best time to score some of the best shopping discounts.

With a lot of talk about the possibility of tariffs raising prices, it is smart to take advantage of this year's Memorial Day sales before any price hikes.

Chris Strong, President of Watson's Patio and Spas, agrees that this weekend is Black Friday for outdoor furniture stores.

His business is advertising "no added tariff costs" for items in stock.

"We have millions of dollars of in-stock furniture, so if you see something today, there's a good chance it's right over there, ready to be picked up," he said.

What to buy this weekend

You'll find some of the year's biggest sales right now, with many items at their lowest price since Presidents' Day in February.

Watch to see some of the best things to buy at Memorial Day sales:

What to buy at Memorial Day sales

"Memorial Day is the go-to weekend for big home upgrades, so think appliances, mattresses, furniture. But there are also great deals on beauty, outdoor, everyday essentials," said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert with RetailMeNot.

Carls has several tips for scoring the best savings.

She advises consumers to stack savings by combining promo codes with cashback offers and other discounts.

Carls also suggests researching the sales early and comparing store prices.

Many retailers now offer the option to buy online and pick up in the store, which will help avoid added shipping costs.

Some things to wait on

However, Carls recommends that consumers hold off on electronics purchases, such as laptops and tablets, since those will likely be discounted during Amazon Prime Day in July and during back-to-school season.

RetailMeNot also finds that consumers are changing their spending habits with the fear of tariffs leading to higher prices.

"I think that people are just paying way more attention to how they are spending their money," Carls said.

With higher prices, shoppers plan to cut back on restaurant dining, takeout and clothing, according to RetailMeNot.

So whether you're looking for patio furniture or appliances, experts say now is the time to take advantage of these sales before summer begins so you don't waste your money.

__________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com