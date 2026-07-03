Summer savings: Free and low-cost activities for families feeling the budget squeeze

CINCINNATI — Rising costs are putting pressure on family budgets this summer, from childcare and summer camp to vacations.

Andrea Woroch, a budget and savings expert, said the financial strain is already changing how families plan their summers.

"A lot of families are having to change their vacation plans due to these rising costs," Woroch said.

Here are some of her top tips for cutting costs this summer.

Take advantage of free local resources

Woroch said families often overlook free options that are already available in their communities.

"Look at various cultural centers in your town, museums, botanical gardens. A lot of these offer free admission days, especially to local residents. Make sure you have a library card," Woroch said.

Watch below to see a roundup of your summertime options:

Summer savings: Free and low-cost activities for families feeling budget squeeze

The Cincinnati Public Library hosts free events and activities throughout the summer as part of its Summer Reading Program. Some locations also offer free meals for kids.

Get more for your money with an attractions pass

The GetOut Pass — formerly called the Pogo Pass — gives families access to more than 50 local attractions for one flat price for a full year. It is currently on sale for $65. The Ohio Pass includes admission to:

Cincinnati Zoo

Reds games

Velocity Esports

Museum Center

And more

Score cheap movie tickets

Several major theater chains are offering budget-friendly deals this summer:

"You can go to the movies for cheap. Regal Cinemas and Cinemark, they have family movie programs where you can go to the movies for as little as $1 per showing per person," Woroch said.

AMC is offering $3 family movies through its Summer Movie Camp program, plus half-price tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cut your restaurant bill with a free app

Eating out does not have to mean spending full price for the whole family.

"And then if you are going out to eat, use the Kids Eat Free app. This is going to show you restaurants in your area where you could get free kids meals and that's going to help cut your bill a lot," Woroch said.

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