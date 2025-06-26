CINCINNATI — As temperatures soar in Cincinnati, many families are searching for affordable ways to stay cool.

While central air conditioning is ideal, window units can provide relief for those without it or those who need extra cooling in specific rooms.

Our consumer team, John Matarese and Taylor Nimmo, checked four local stores and online retailers to find the best options still available in the Cincinnati area, though we quickly learned that the most affordable units under $200 are selling out quickly.

WATCH: The best deals we found for cheap air conditioning units

Stores running low on affordable AC units: Where you can still find one

At Lowe's, we found one of the best deals: a smaller 5000 BTU GE bedroom air conditioner for just $174.

Home Depot had larger 10,000 BTU units available for $359, but their cheaper models were already sold out at the store we checked.

Target employees reported being completely sold out of air conditioners.

Walmart's website showed Midea 5,000 BTU bedroom units for just $159 at several, but not all, stores.

Finally, Ace Hardware offered both a window mount unit for $190 and a portable air conditioner for $380.

WCPO GE air conditioners at Lowe's

A growing trend at all the stores we checked is portable air conditioners that resemble dehumidifiers.

You can move them from room to room depending on your needs, and they don't require window installation.

However, they typically cost more — around $300 to $400.

WCPO Portable room air conditioners

Can't afford to buy one? Join the waiting list for a free AC unit

For those who can't afford to purchase an air conditioner, St. Vincent de Paul offers assistance, though demand is high.

"St Vincent de Paul has given out a couple hundred AC units so far, and the wait list is at a thousand so and we're only giving them out to those who need it most, so those with health complications, you know, little ones in the home, 65 or older age as well," said Kaytlynd Lainhart, VP of External Relations for St Vincent De Paul.

Click here to sign up for the free AC waiting list.

If you would like to make a donation to help them purchase more AC units, you can donate here.

As a last resort, fans remain widely available at most stores for $20 to $30, with plenty of Lasko brand options in stock at most stores we checked.

So you should still be able to find an affordable unit, and that way you stay cool and you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com