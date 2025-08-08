Finding work in a tough market: Free help for Hamilton County job seekers

CINCINNATI — The job market in Hamilton County is becoming increasingly competitive, with the unemployment rate rising to 5.1%, surpassing Ohio's state average of 4.9%.

"In June, we saw an unemployment rate in Hamilton County of about 5.1%, which is a little bit higher than the state level of about 4.9%," said Lynne Riehle, director of Ohio Means Jobs.

While companies are still hiring, the process has slowed down significantly. Employers are becoming more selective and taking longer to make hiring decisions, creating challenges for those who have recently been laid off.

"Losing a job is definitely a difficult transition," Riehle said.

Free resources to help job seekers

For those struggling to find work, Ohio Means Jobs offers free services to connect workers with opportunities throughout the region.

"Our role is to match job seekers with local companies and get the right talent into the right seats," Riehle said.

The organization has provided rapid response layoff services to more than 59 companies, helping thousands of Hamilton County workers navigate unemployment.

Their resource center welcomes job seekers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., offering a variety of free services:



Resume assistance and optimization

Job search support

Skills workshops

Career counseling

Computer access for online applications

"You can look for a job," Riehle said. "You can work on your resume. We have workshops here to help you also get your resume optimized to the right level for what jobs you're looking for."

Tips for standing out in a competitive market

In today's competitive job market, making your resume stand out is essential, especially when facing automated screening systems that many employers now use.

Key strategies for job seekers include:



Incorporate keywords from job descriptions into your resume Highlight transferable skills even if you lack specific technical experience Emphasize soft skills like communication and dependability Take advantage of free workshops to improve application materials

"When you pull those keywords out of their job description and get them into your resume, the AI screeners will pick those up," Riehle said. "That's what's gonna get your resume seen and push it to the next level."

For job seekers who might be missing some technical skills required for positions, Riehle recommends focusing on other valuable qualities.

"Sell the things you have, great communication, you're dependable, consistent. Those things matter a lot too," Riehle said.

In-demand industries currently hiring

Reihle said several industries are actively hiring in the Tristate area right now, including:



Health care

Information technology

Manufacturing

Transportation

Logistics

Customer service

