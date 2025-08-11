Kings Island is adding an extra fee for Halloween Haunt mazes

MASON, Ohio — For the first time, Kings Island is charging additional fees for its popular Halloween Haunt attractions at the Mason amusement park.

The park has updated its website to show new charges for visiting the Halloween haunted houses and mazes, which have traditionally been included with regular admission.

But visiting mazes like Killmart and Slaughterhouse will now require a $10 "Haunted Attractions Pass." That fee jumps to $20 on Saturday nights in October.

WATCH: How extra charges could impact your Halloween Haunt

Kings Island to add upcharge for Halloween Haunt mazes

In addition, the new Conjuring House will require a separate $15 admission fee and is not included in the Haunted Attractions Pass.

Mixed reaction from fans

Park enthusiast and YouTuber Josh Tyler told me he's OK with paying a bit more if it means a better experience, such as the new Conjuring attraction.

"The experience, to actually get scared and to feel that more haunt vibe, like at the Universal level," he said. "I feel like this is going to be a good thing for the park."

Tyler, however, like other enthusiasts on social media and Kings Island Central forums, is not happy to see an added fee to visit the existing Halloween haunted houses that have been operating for years with no additional charges.

These new fees will apply to season ticket holders as well, so even with a Gold Pass, visitors will have to pay the extra $10 for the mazes.

Kings Island spokesman Tony Clark confirmed the new fees.

"Mazes are not included with park admission, so all guests will need the Haunted Attractions Pass to experience them. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is not included in the Haunted Attractions Pass and must be purchased separately," he said. "However, there's also the Haunted Attractions Express Pass, and that product does include a one-time entry to The Conjuring: Beyond Fear."

Some money-saving options

A Haunted Express Pass will let visitors get into the mazes and skip the lines starting at $29, which could be a better value, since it includes one Conjuring visit.

In addition, pass holders can purchase an All-Season Haunted Attractions Express Pass for $59 to cover all their visits this fall. That's a great deal if you plan to visit Haunt more than twice.

These charges mirror similar fees that have been in place at legacy Six Flags parks for several years.

One potential benefit: the new fees may keep the lines down at mazes, which can have one-hour waits on busy nights.

As always, don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com