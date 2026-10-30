For weeks, prices have remained above $4 a gallon, squeezing budgets across the Tri-State. But there are several ways to cut down what you spend at the pump, so you don't waste your money.

WATCH: How to save at the pump while gas prices remain above $4/gallon

Stop overpaying at the pump — these apps do the work for you

The pain at the pump is real

For drivers like Anna Turner, those higher prices are getting harder to absorb.

"It's expensive, Turner said. "It cost a lot to fill up today."

She said the rising cost of gas takes a toll.

"We're on a fixed income, so it does impact us quite a bit. We save what we can," Turner said.

She's had to find ways to save wherever she can.

"We do the rewards points and don't travel as much," Turner said.

And those rewards are just one way to lower your gas bill. Combining loyalty programs with gas-saving apps, credit card rewards, and fuel-efficient driving habits can help you save even more.

1. Use gas-saving apps

Price-comparison apps can help you find the cheapest option nearby:



GasBuddy lets you check prices before you pick a station.

lets you check prices before you pick a station. Upside offers up to 25 cents cash back per gallon.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, the Earnify app offers savings too:



10 cents off per gallon on most days.

on most days. 20 cents off per gallon on Fridays — the savings double.

Just link your Prime account to Earnify and fill up at participating BP, Amoco, or Thorntons locations.

2. Let your credit card do the work

Your credit card could also help you save. Sara Rathner of NerdWallet suggests looking for a card that earns at least 3% back on gas purchases.

"A lot of cards that earned more cash back or travel rewards on gas also earn points on things like dining or travel," Rathner said.

She says it's also important to look for a card that rewards you no matter where you fill up.

"Most drivers are not loyal to one particular gas station company because you fuel up as you travel," Rathner said.

3. Stack grocery store fuel points

If you shop at Kroger, your grocery spending can pay off at the pump:



Every $1 you spend on groceries earns 1 fuel point.

on groceries earns Every 100 points saves you 10 cents off per gallon.

saves you per gallon. You can save up to $1 per gallon on a single fill-up.

And don't forget about 4X fuel points on Fridays at Kroger — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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