Stop catalytic converter theft with these inexpensive devices

Catalytic converter theft is in the news every week.

Perhaps you or someone in your family may have had their car's converter stolen.

It recently happened to Larry Groves, who can no longer use the white van that meant so much to the non-profit soup kitchen he directs, BLOC Ministries Kitchen in Cincinnati's Price Hill neighborhood.

"We came out to start up the vehicle, and it sounded like a truck," he said.

Overnight, thieves had cut the catalytic converter off, leaving the van useless.

"Sure enough," he said, "the catalytic converter was gone."

The estimate for a new one was $2,000, of which Groves said "the ministry doesn't have that kind of money."

Shop owner Matt Overbeck of Overbeck Auto Services says thieves can remove converters --filled with valuable rhodium and palladium -- in seconds.

They then sell them for big bucks.

"Some of these converters now have a scrap value of a $1,000," Overbeck said.

You then have to pay double that to have a new one installed.

How to make the job harder for thieves

So what can you do to prevent it? Short of locking your car in a garage, nothing is 100% foolproof.

The simplest thing to do is make sure you park in a secure, well-lit area at night.

But if you have to park on the street, or in a dark lot, there are some extra steps you can take.

Overbeck says you can now protect your vehicle with a shieldfor around $200-$300.

"Some companies have begun to make guard shields, to cover your catalytic converter," he said, showing one he installed.

It's a lightweight metal plate that is bolted onto the car's frame, so a thief can't easily cut it off.

"This is an aluminum shield," he said, "that's fastened in place to prevent a thief from getting that catalytic converter."

For $50 or less, Amazon and auto parts stores now sell battery-powered catalytic converter alarms that you strap on the converter.

If the converter is shaken while parked, a loud alarm goes off.

The downside is that you have to change the batteries every few months. You also must alarm and de-alarm with a key fob remote every time you park, or you can set the alarm off when climbing into the car.

Back at the soup kitchen, Larry Groves and his volunteers are now using their personal cars.

"It's a constant struggle each and every day," he said.

They are hoping to find the money to get a new van for food delivery.

The simplest thing: park in a well lit spot, with people and traffic going by, which can scare off thieves, so you don't waste your money.

