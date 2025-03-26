Squirrel causes $1,000 in car damage. How to keep this from happening to you

The arrival of spring also means the arrival of animals around our homes.

And on cool spring nights, some may be looking for warm places to snuggle and find one under the hood of your car.

Kathy Marshall first caught wind of her unwanted guest when she started her Nissan SUV.

“The check engine light came on,” she told us. “I needed to get an oil change anyway, so I made an appointment.”

She went to the dealership and received more bad news.

“The service guy came out and said you have a squirrel living under your hood,” Marshall said. “He said when the service tech went to pull the nest out, it jumped out at him.”

The rodent had chewed through much of her car’s wiring, causing more than $1,000 in damages.

More common than you think

Auto repair manager Tom Eppens of Courtesy Automotive said he frequently sees problems related to mice and other rodents.

Eppens said the older the vehicle, the more expensive it may be to fix.

“You’d have to replace the entire wiring harness,” he said while repairing a 2005 vehicle, “so it may be tough to try to find one. It could be $2,000 or $3,000 depending upon how much time.”

Aside from chewed wiring, he said leaves are another sign that critters are nesting under your hood so clear them out when you see them.

“Because that blocks your vent,” he said.

Keeping rodents out of your car

Consumer Reportsfound that this is happening more often, with more people working from home and parking in their driveways.

To lower your risk of your car becoming a threat:



Don't park near rodent-favored spots like vegetable gardens or tall grass.

Check around your vehicle for signs of nesting materials or droppings.

If you suspect rodents, buy pepper-based products to spray on your car's wiring.

Vehicle data company CARFAXalso recommends the following:



Park or store your car in a garage when possible.

Keep windows and your sunroof closed at night.

Dispose of food and other garbage that may attract rodents.

Set rodent traps in or around your vehicle.

After replacing much of her car’s wiring, Kathy Marshall said she plans to check under her hood for squirrels every month.

“They said the wiring covers on the hoses are made out of soybean,” she said. “We feel like he wanted shelter and food so that’s why he was living in my hood.”

That way, you don't waste your money.

