Last-minute Valentine's Day deals that won't break your budget

CINCINNATI — Valentine's Day spending is expected to hit record highs this year, with the National Retail Federation reporting shoppers are budgeting an average of $200 for gifts. But you don't have to spend that much to show you care.

I found several ways to celebrate without emptying your wallet, and many deals are still available even if you're shopping at the last minute.

Your grocery store is your new flower shop

Local grocery stores have transformed into budget-friendly flower shops for the holiday. At Kroger, I found a dozen roses for just $22 – significantly less than what you'd pay at a traditional florist.

"I thought it was gonna be a lot more. Kroger had a good deal for me today and I'm really happy about that," said Joe Wade, who was shopping for flowers and a Valentine's balloon for his wife, Jennifer.

Holly Dorning-Savage, another shopper, said there was a variety of options available.

"They have a nice selection of everything at every price range," Dorning-Savage said. "I bought a couple bouquets for my mom and my wife."

What people are actually buying this year

While flowers remain popular, the National Retail Federation says other gifts are topping wish lists.

"Candy continues to be the most popular Valentine's Day gift, followed by greeting cards and flowers," said Katherine Cullen, vice president of the National Retail Federation. "However, planning a special evening out is also more popular this year."

Dining deals that stretch your dollar

If you're planning a night out, several restaurants are offering Valentine's promotions:



Outback Steakhouse has a four-course steak dinner for two people for $65

Qdoba offers a "Be My BOGO" deal – get a free entree for your partner when you buy an entree and drink

For a cozy night in, both Papa John's and Pizza Hut are selling heart-shaped pizzas for $11.99

The bottom line

"I feel ready for Valentine's Day. I think anyone doing any last-minute shopping today or even tomorrow will be in luck here at Kroger," Dorning-Savage said.

You don't have to spend $200 to make Valentine's Day special. Whether it's grocery store flowers, a budget-friendly dinner deal or a heart-shaped pizza at home, the thought behind the gift matters more than the price tag. Focus on meaningful gestures rather than expensive gifts, so you don't waste your money.

