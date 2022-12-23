Watch Now
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board

Drivers drained pumps before storm
WCPO
Speedway sign at $9.99 after station runs out of gas
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 16:03:27-05

CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board.

What's going on?

It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas.

WCPO was able to confirm at least two Speedways out of gas: one on Columbia Parkway in Mt Lookout, and another on US 50 in Fairfax.

Viewers reported to WCPO seeing some Newport, Ky. stations out of gas, but those reports are not yet confirmed.

A Speedway manager told us that they ran out of gas due to the extreme volume of drivers filling up Wednesday and Thursday before the storm.

He said there is no gasoline shortage: Rather they are just waiting on delivery of more fuel, but the tankers have been unable to get through the snow and ice covered streets.

We reached out to Speedway's corporate communications department for comment, but have not yet heard back.

