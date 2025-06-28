Where to find tickets for Cincinnati's big sports weekend at the best prices

Cincinnati sports fans have a packed weekend ahead with two major events drawing crowds to the city. The Reds are hosting their Big Red Machine 50th Anniversary celebration during their series with the Padres, while the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Ireland at TQL Stadium Sunday.

If you're looking to attend either event, there are still tickets available at various price points.

Score tickets to top weekend events

U.S. Women's National Team match offers chance to see hometown star

Cincinnati's own Rose Lavelle returns to showcase her world-class talent in front of an excited hometown crowd as the U.S. Women's National Team hosts Ireland Sunday at TQL Stadium.

"When you add in a homegrown talent like her who's such a great fan-friendly person, it just really elevates the whole thing," said Sam Wulfeck of 333-SEAT.

For those looking to catch the soccer action, the most affordable options I found Friday afternoon started at $55 on Ticketmaster.

"Generally speaking, the women's national team will have tickets available for a friendly match, so it's not really a timing thing. It's really more of a seat quality question. If you want the best in the house, you're going to pay a little bit more for those," Wulfeck said.

Big Red Machine celebration brings baseball legends to Cincinnati

At Great American Ball Park, the Reds' Big Red Machine 50th Anniversary celebration brings together baseball legends. Fans can meet these icons at the Hall of Fame for free with museum admission.

"Anything to do with the Big Red Machine, even for kids whose parents don't remember those games... It's just legendary. Everyone wants to know about them," Wulfeck said.

Weekend offers special promotions and affordable options

Saturday's game against the Padres continues the festivities with early fans receiving a commemorative Big Red Machine hat – arrive early before they're gone.

Reds

Sunday brings even more value with Family Discount Day – one full-price ticket gets you up to three more at half price through Reds.com/family.

"You can find tickets in the $20 to $30 range again, depending on how good you want your seats to be. If you can't find the quality of seats that you want, you can always call us here at 333-SEAT and we can pick out the location that you want for your group size and the budget that you want to keep to," Wulfeck said.

Best deals may be direct from official sources

When checking prices, the official MLB website actually offered better deals than popular resale sites like StubHub or SeatGeek. Saturday's game tickets begin at $23, while Sunday's upper-level seats start at $19.

Prices are always fluctuating, especially as game time approaches, so be sure to do a quick comparison across platforms before making your purchase.

For additional details on meet-and-greet schedules with the Big Red Machine legends and more money-saving ticket strategies, visit WCPO.com.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

