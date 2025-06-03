Some major airlines roll back price differential for solo vs. group fliers. Here's how you can save on flying.

CINCINNATI — According to a new investigation, major airlines have been charging travelers flying alone significantly higher fares than those booking multiple seats on the same flight.

Thrifty Traveler's recent report revealed that on certain domestic routes, particularly one-way trips, Delta, American and United Airlines have been charging solo travelers substantially more than those booking multiple tickets.

The report cited one example, where a one-way Delta flight from Minneapolis to Miami was priced at $199 for a single traveler. However, when booking for two passengers, the price dropped to just $118 per ticket, representing a 69% markup for flying solo.

After Thrifty Traveler’s report was published last week, passengers across the country began voicing concerns about this policy and questioning the fairness behind this pricing tactic.

"That's weird! I don't think it should make a difference," said Jeanne Jackson, who was traveling to New Orleans out of Cincinnati.

"Doesn't really make any sense that buying 5 tickets would be cheaper than buying one, like per ticket," said Harris Foad, who was departing CVG airport to head to Amsterdam.

Airlines respond to pricing concerns

According to Thrifty Traveler, both United and Delta Airlines have since rolled back this pricing tactic following pushback from passengers.

I reached out to Delta, American and United Airlines to clarify their current policies, asking if they currently charge different fares to solo travelers versus those booking in groups.

A spokesperson for Delta declined to provide a formal statement, but said she was “happy to provide a bit of background below for context.”

Here is the information the spokesperson provided:



Delta, like all airlines, is limited in what it can say about pricing due to a range of considerations, including regulatory requirements

This pricing structure is not new to Delta or the airline industry

Delta offers a wide variety of fare products and experiences, which are constantly evolving across our 5,000 daily flights and are available for booking up to 330 days in advance on a rolling basis

Our investigation reveals ongoing price differences

While awaiting responses from all airlines, I conducted my own investigation on Google Flights and discovered the practice still exists in some cases.

For example, an American Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Miami was priced at $261 for one passenger, but when booking for two, the price dropped to just $189.50 per person — more than $70 cheaper per ticket.

Interestingly, the pricing pendulum sometimes swings the other way. I found an American Airlines flight to Kansas City where solo travelers save $34 compared to those booking multiple tickets.

Money-saving tips for all travelers

Always check different passenger counts



Before finalizing your booking, try adjusting the number of passengers to see if the per-person price changes

Use comparison tools



Many travelers are turning to price comparison apps or setting up price drop notifications on Google Flights to catch the best deals

Consider alternative booking strategies



"I used to go straight to Southwest, but now I go to Google," Jackson said.

"I also use like different credit cards to try to get miles," Foad said.

Bottom line for consumers

The key takeaway: always compare prices and try adjusting your passenger count before booking to make sure you're getting the lowest possible fare, whether you're traveling solo or with companions, that way you don’t waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

