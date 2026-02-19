Sky-high February heating bills arriving at Tri-State homes

CINCINNATI — Tri-State residents are reeling from heating bills that have doubled or even tripled compared to last year, following three weeks of below-average temperatures in February.

Jessica Owns of Covington is dreading a repeat of last February's heating costs in her home.

"In January and February, they are usually $800 a month," Owns said.

Kathy Develius of Maineville has already received her first bill of 2026, and was shocked by the amount.

"It like tripled in one month," Develius said.

Many families reporting record high bills

Other local customers report similar budget-busting bills. I reached out with a Facebook post and received over 300 responses from concerned residents.

Among the responses:

• Michelle Danielson said she has a 950-square-foot apartment and keeps the thermostat at 67 to 69 degrees, but her bill was still $480

• Bonnie Hornback has a 680-square-foot apartment and said she was billed $234

• Angie Hampton said her bill is usually around $250, but this month it was almost $500

• Harmony Wicker said her bill last year was $289, and this year it jumped to $507

Many people said it's not just their usage that doubled, but the "delivery rider" as well.

"So I called Duke and they explained that rider was for maintenance of the electric lines and so forth," Develius said.

The Ohio Public Utilities Commission explains that what many people don't realize is that the delivery charge, or "rider," also goes up with higher usage. It is not a fixed charge each month.

What you can do

In Ohio, look for an alternate energy supplier at the PUCO's Apples to Apples website. That can lower future bills.

If you are struggling with your current bill:



Ask Duke about an extended payment plan.

Consider even billing, where your payments are spread out over the year.

Apply for HEAP heating assistance by contacting your county for more information.

The bottom line: That February bill is probably not a mistake, as the region had three weeks of temperatures well below average.

At least with the weather warming, your next bill should be lower.

