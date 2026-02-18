Here are the best grocery deals this week, from pet supplies to budget meals

CINCINNATI — Inflation may have cooled in January, but economists say essentials like food are still expensive, keeping shoppers cautious about their spending.

The good news? There are proven ways to cut your grocery costs without sacrificing quality.

Relief at the checkout still feels out of reach for many shoppers. One Walmart customer says she's chasing deals, switching to generics and cutting costs wherever possible — because it all adds up.

"You spend all your income on it," Joni Crone said.

For Crone, every trip means searching for savings.

"Check the ads, coupons," Crone said.

She says pet supplies, like cat litter and dog food, are a big expense.

WATCH: Here are the best grocery deals we found this week

How to save money on pet supplies and find $5 recipes

Here are the best pet supply deals I found:

Target: Get a $5 gift card when you buy two select pet foods

Meijer: Save $8 when you spend $40 on Beneful dog food or treats

Walmart: Rollbacks on Fresh Step cat litter

Kroger: Buy three and save $6 on Purina dog food and treats with pickup or delivery

Walmart's budget meal feature cuts costs to $5 per serving

Get more out of your grocery budget this week with Walmart's online category — meals for about $5 a serving.

Just click on a recipe you like. For example, when you click on the Italian chicken dinner recipe, it shows prep time, cook time and cost per serving — $2.58 per serving in this case.

A Walmart spokesperson said customers find the "Recipes for about $5/serving" category helpful and that it's become a very popular feature on the website.

Walmart

It lists everything you'll need for the recipe. With one click, you can add all the ingredients straight to your cart. Choose pickup or delivery and save both time and money.

Kroger's pickup and delivery deals worth $20 or more

Kroger is offering $20 off your grocery order when you try pickup or delivery and place an order of $75 or more. That deal runs through March 3.

There are also Kroger deals exclusive to pickup and delivery orders:

Save 20% on Lysol products

Save $1.50 on Coca-Cola products

Save $1 on Wonder bread

Coming up: Lent seafood savings

With Lent approaching, I'll be back to report the best seafood deals. I'll have a list of the best deals, so you don't waste your money.

Do you know of a great seafood deal? Reach out to Taylor here:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com