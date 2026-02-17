How to score Lululemon, other popular name-brands for a fraction of retail cost

CINCINNATI — Warmer temperatures are finally here, and that might have you ready to reach for your spring wardrobe. But before you head to the mall and spend hundreds on new clothes, there's a smarter way to refresh your look that could save you serious money.

Consignment stores like Snooty Fox offer designer brands at a fraction of the retail cost, according to owner Donna Spiegel.

"It's going to be half of what you pay retail price, at least," Spiegel said.

WATCH: Name-brand steals I found on the racks

How I scored Lululemon for $16 and other big name-brand deals

For savvy shoppers, it's all about the hunt. I befriended bargain shopping expert Phyllis Ricciardi, who has been finding deals since the 1980s, to learn her money-saving secrets.

"This is really cute, this is from Italy," Ricciardi said, holding up an item. "Beautiful little sweatshirt dress, which is a designer … $29.99, and it has the original tags on it."

Once I started looking for myself, it didn't take long to spot name brands at big discounts:



Free People sweater: $29.99 (typically $80-100)

Farm Rio by Anthropologie dress: New with tags, marked down by $50

Abercrombie jeans: Usually retail for nearly $90, found for just $12.99

Alo turtleneck: $29.99

Lululemon leggings: $16.99

Lululemon long-sleeve shirts: $19.99

I also found other brands, including Madewell, Ralph Lauren Polo, Show Me Your Mumu, Maeve, Burberry, Athleta, Zara, Lilly Pulitzer, White House Black Market, Altar'd State and Vineyard Vines — all with significant markdowns.

Spiegel said secondhand shopping can help local families spruce up their spring style without the sticker shock. And if you're doing a spring closet clean-out, many consignment stores are currently accepting spring and summer clothes.

"I always drop off, too," Ricciardi said. "You get half of the proceeds, and what's really great about it, then I'll just use my credit and pick up a few things."

For even more deals, you can also try:



Local thrift stores

Resale apps like Poshmark or ThredUp

Clothing swaps with friends

The key is spending a few minutes searching through the racks or browsing online platforms. It can lead to big savings on quality pieces that help you look great, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.