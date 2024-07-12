Simple ways to save on back-to-school shopping as sales get underway

Parents, get those shopping engines started.

With Prime Day around the corner. it is time to start thinking back to school, even though your son's or daughter's school supply list may not even be available yet.

Dee Lundsford is not waiting.

"I like the sales," she said while checking out at Walmart. "July is always a good month to really go shopping."

She's right because if you need school or office supplies, you'll find the best deals of the year starting right now.

And inflation has finally leveled off — after three years of running at 6% or higher.

Walmart regional manager Matt Goans said the chain is working hard to keep prices at last year's levels.

"We have backpacks under $20, a great value," he said, showing character backpacks priced at $19.99.

Some laptops are even cheaper than last year, he said.

Spread out your shopping to save

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said before you buy anything, take inventory of what you have at home.

For instance, you may still have a sturdy backpack that just needs cleaning or an unused pack of crayons.

"Basically, you want to shop at home before you shop the sales," she said,

She said a store may draw you in with ten-cent folders, but you don’t have to buy everything in one place, all at once.

"You want to beat them at this game by spreading out your purchases over a few weeks," she said.

That's especially true if you are in a state with a Sales Tax Holiday in the coming weeks.

It may make sense to buy a tablet or Chromebook when you can get it with no sales tax, in Ohio, Florida, Maryland and a handful of other states.

The Sales Tax Institute lists all the states with tax holidays in 2024.

Woroch said buying in bulk is also a great way to save, but if you don’t need 50 glue sticks, she said, "If you can find a few other families to go in on those deals and then split the purchase, that is a great way to get those savings."

Also, she said to manage your monthly cash flow by only buying what you need now.

Clothing sales on Labor Day and afterward

Some clothing and supply purchases can wait for deep discounts at Labor Day sales, or immediately after.

Retail-Me-Not's Emily Foley said to wait for deeper discounts later in the year to save on clothing.

"Wait for Labor Day sales to get your long sleeves, your sweatshirts, your jeans, that sort of items," Foley said. "Because at the beginning of the school year, kids are gonna be wearing warm weather clothes."

Also, Foley said to make sure you’ve joined your favorite stores’ reward programs.

"A lot of the time, the best deals are saved for rewards program members," she said.

Retail-Me-Not lists store discounts and coupons for back-to-school shoppers.

The best news of all: the government's just-released Consumer Price Index shows inflation finally taking a break in June, with prices down 0.01 percent for the month — the first drop in consumer prices in four years.

College student Lashay Charles said it's nice to finally get a break from inflation.

"The notebooks are a good price," she said, "especially the 5-Star Meade."

You'll find great deals over the next few weeks, so you don't waste your money.

