CINCINNATI — If you're looking to freshen up your home without overspending, budget retailers are offering various stylish options. Walmart's spring 2026 home collection is gaining attention on social media as shoppers share finds that look more expensive than their price tags suggest.

Customers are posting TikTok videos showcasing pieces from the collection, with some noting the items have a higher-end appearance despite their lower price points.

I spoke with Walmart's Matt Goans about the retailer's home decor offerings and what shoppers can expect.

"Social media has influenced a lot of shopping decisions as of late, and it continues to be popular, so it's nice to see Walmart elevate their options," Goans said.

WATCH: How you can elevate your space without breaking the bank

How to get designer-style home decor on a budget

The collection includes various home accessories at different price points, giving budget-conscious shoppers more choices when decorating.

Here are some items currently available in stores:

Lighting options: Small table lamps suitable for nightstands are available in wooden and rope styles for $12.58 each. These include details like pull-chains and metallic accents.

Decorative accessories: The collection features various trays, including a woven round style for $21.86 and a scalloped design for $14.97.

Storage pieces: Decorative boxes, including a scalloped wooden option for $20.68, offer both storage and display functionality.

Vases and planters: The Better Homes and Gardens line includes neutral-toned vases starting at $14.97, suitable for fresh or artificial arrangements. Adding faux flowers to an existing vase creates a new centerpiece for $7.97.

When shopping for home decor, consider how each piece will function in your space and whether it complements your existing items.

Walmart's mobile app includes features designed to help with purchasing decisions. The app's AI assistant, called "Sparky," can suggest products based on user preferences.

"You can actually do a 3D model of it through the Walmart app and see it in your house where you'd like to place the items," Goans said.

This visualization feature allows shoppers to preview how items might look in their homes before purchasing.

Do you have a story for Taylor? You can contact her here:

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line remains available at Walmart, offering kitchen and home items at various price points. This collection includes appliances and decor items.

Before shopping for home decor, establish a spending limit to avoid impulse purchases. Budget retailers often feature attractive prices that can lead to buying more items than originally planned.

Consider your actual needs versus wants, and focus on pieces that will have the most impact in your space, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com