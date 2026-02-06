Your guide to a Super Bowl party on a budget: Best deals at 3 major stores

CINCINNATI — The big game is almost here — and whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or bringing a dish to share, local retailers are serving up big savings to help you score on your game day spread.

From budget-friendly bundles to exclusive, limited-edition flavors, here’s how you can grab a winning deal at major stores.

Walmart’s $50 bundle feeds eight

Walmart is kicking off game day with a meal bundle designed to feed eight people for just over $50 — perfect for a crowd without breaking the bank.

“We had so much success with the holiday meal that we wanted to give our customers another opportunity to save,” said Jayna Hill from the West Chester Walmart.

Items in Walmart’s Game Day Bundle:



Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies

Velveeta Original melting cheese

Tostitos Scoops! party-size tortilla chips

Bettergoods Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa

Doritos Nacho Cheese chips

Great Value frozen Fully Cooked Homestyle Meatballs (32 oz)

Bettergoods Traditional Competition Style BBQ Sauce

Hillshire Farm Lit’l Smokies Smoked Sausage

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Great Value frozen chicken wing sections (4 lb)

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wings hot sauce

Two Pepsi 2-liter bottles

Aldi + Uber Eats = 30% Off

Aldi is teaming up with Uber Eats for a quick and easy way to pile up savings.

Now through Sunday, you can score 30% off orders of $60 or more when loading up on Aldi snacks, dips and appetizers.

Enter code ALDI SOS at checkout in your Uber Eats cart to save.

Kroger’s exclusive flavors & Big Game BOGOs

Kroger’s game day lineup is heating up with a first-ever collaboration — Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings, combining the iconic spicy crunch Cheetos with boneless chicken.

They’ve also brought back the Champion Chip Collection with limited-time flavors like:

Pigs in a Blanket

Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Wings

And that’s not all — Kroger’s “game-winning playbook” includes:

Private Selection Three-Meat Roman-Inspired Pizza

Football-themed sushi trays

Bakery Fresh Brownie Bites and ice cream waffle bowls

Big Game BOGOs on ribs, bacon, gourmet potatoes

Steaks for $9.99/lb, and brisket from $2.99/lb

Digital coupon specials — including avocados for 88 cents, strawberries at $1.9 and chicken party wings for $6.99

From Walmart’s all-in-one bundle to Aldi’s delivery discount and Kroger’s mix of exclusives and BOGOs, these deals prove you don’t have to spend big to put out a winning Super Bowl spread.

