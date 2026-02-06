Your guide to a Super Bowl party on a budget: Best deals at 3 major stores

CINCINNATI — The big game is almost here — and whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or bringing a dish to share, local retailers are serving up big savings to help you score on your game day spread.
From budget-friendly bundles to exclusive, limited-edition flavors, here’s how you can grab a winning deal at major stores.
Walmart’s $50 bundle feeds eight
Walmart is kicking off game day with a meal bundle designed to feed eight people for just over $50 — perfect for a crowd without breaking the bank.
“We had so much success with the holiday meal that we wanted to give our customers another opportunity to save,” said Jayna Hill from the West Chester Walmart.
Items in Walmart’s Game Day Bundle:
- Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies
- Velveeta Original melting cheese
- Tostitos Scoops! party-size tortilla chips
- Bettergoods Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa
- Doritos Nacho Cheese chips
- Great Value frozen Fully Cooked Homestyle Meatballs (32 oz)
- Bettergoods Traditional Competition Style BBQ Sauce
- Hillshire Farm Lit’l Smokies Smoked Sausage
- Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
- Great Value frozen chicken wing sections (4 lb)
- Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wings hot sauce
- Two Pepsi 2-liter bottles
Aldi + Uber Eats = 30% Off
Aldi is teaming up with Uber Eats for a quick and easy way to pile up savings.
Now through Sunday, you can score 30% off orders of $60 or more when loading up on Aldi snacks, dips and appetizers.
Enter code ALDI SOS at checkout in your Uber Eats cart to save.
Kroger’s exclusive flavors & Big Game BOGOs
Kroger’s game day lineup is heating up with a first-ever collaboration — Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings, combining the iconic spicy crunch Cheetos with boneless chicken.
They’ve also brought back the Champion Chip Collection with limited-time flavors like:
- Pigs in a Blanket
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Buffalo Wings
And that’s not all — Kroger’s “game-winning playbook” includes:
- Private Selection Three-Meat Roman-Inspired Pizza
- Football-themed sushi trays
- Bakery Fresh Brownie Bites and ice cream waffle bowls
- Big Game BOGOs on ribs, bacon, gourmet potatoes
- Steaks for $9.99/lb, and brisket from $2.99/lb
- Digital coupon specials — including avocados for 88 cents, strawberries at $1.9 and chicken party wings for $6.99
From Walmart’s all-in-one bundle to Aldi’s delivery discount and Kroger’s mix of exclusives and BOGOs, these deals prove you don’t have to spend big to put out a winning Super Bowl spread.
