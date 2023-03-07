Shrinkflation now hitting restaurant rewards programs

If you like reward perks from coffee shops and restaurants, you may have started to notice that just like grocery items, they are shrinking what they give you.

Food rewards can be so rewarding — until they are not, at which point they become frustrating.

A new report in the New York Times says "Restaurant chains are making it cost more to be loyal."

It says that in just the past few months, Starbucks, Duncan Donuts, and Chipotle have changed their reward programs, forcing you to spend more to get a freebie.

Chipotle changes

For instance, it says you could previously get a free Chipotle burrito with 1,250 points, Now, it takes 1,625 points, or about $37 more in additional spending for that free meal.

Starbucks changes

The report says Starbucks now requires 200 reward stars for a free latte, up from 150 last year.

Dunkin changes

Dunkin now requires almost $90 in spending for a free latte, up from $40 a year ago, according to the report.

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, the reason behind these changes: The New York Times reached out to the restaurants and says they blame inflation and higher costs for the reward program changes, claiming it is costing them much more to give out freebies.

But some customers said the businesses have already raised prices due to inflation, so this "shrinkflation" comes as a double hit, at a time when almost everything is costing a lot more.

In the end, reward points are still a nice perk when its a place you go frequently, such as Starbucks or Duncan.

But don't expect as much anymore, so you don't waste your money.

