Shopper stuck with shattered TV after missing Best Buy's 15-day return deadline

Michael Saylor thought he had 30 days to return his new TV.

But he had just 15.

Saylor's 65-inch TV sits in the entranceway of his home — a reminder of a costly lesson about return policies.

"They left it right on the porch, I took three steps in, and gently sat it down, and there it sat in the box for two and half weeks," Saylor said.

When he finally opened the box, the damage was already done.

"The entire top is shattered," Saylor said.

Not only had the screen been damaged in transit, but there was no picture when he plugged it in.

Saylor went back to Best Buy, where he purchased the TV, but quickly discovered the store's return window had already closed.

"They explained to me they have a 15-day return policy, and I was beyond it," Saylor said.

Watch as a shopper discovers he cannot return his shattered new TV:

Beware shorter and shorter return windows for electronics

Saylor said no one had warned him about the shorter window.

"Guess I am old school. I thought everyone still did 30 days, I was really shocked," Saylor said.

What you need to know about shorter return windows

Best Buy's website clearly states customers have 15 days to return most electronics. Rewards members receive 60 days.

The issue extends beyond Best Buy and televisions, however.

Kevin Brasler with Consumers' Checkbook said shoppers may have just weeks — or days in some cases— to return major appliances and electronics.

Apple has a similar two-week return window for MacBooks.

If you discover a problem after that, you have to contact the manufacturer and request a repair.

One reason retailers set shorter windows is the difficulty of reselling returned items.

"They usually have to sell them as a refurbished item or an open box item. It's more difficult for them to get the full value back," Brasler said.

Returns carry a significant cost across the retail industry. For every $100 in sales, consumers return nearly $16 — a figure that adds up quickly for retailers.

To avoid getting caught outside a return window, shoppers should unbox items right away, plug them in to confirm they are working and hold on to their receipts.

If you are past the return window and something stops working, Brasler said it is still worth asking for a refund.

"Even though a retailer might have a shorter return window, they should stand behind the stuff they're selling," Brasler said.

Best Buy offered Saylor a $75 gift card, but he is hoping for more. The company told us it is looking into his case while reiterating its two-week return policy.

Saylor's advice to other shoppers: do not wait to open a new purchase.

"If you are remodeling, you are doing something, you don't get around to opening it immediately," Saylor said.

He now knows to open the box on delivery, so you don't waste your money.

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