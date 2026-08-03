Healthcare subscriptions promise big savings, but are they worth the cost?

With healthcare costs at record highs, a growing number of companies are offering monthly subscription plans that promise savings on prescriptions, telehealth visits and other services — even for people who already have insurance.

Independent pharmacist Kevin Day of Day's Pharmacy said high costs are driving the trend.

"A lot of patients are getting charged really, really, really large numbers, whether it's in the drug space that we obviously are comfortable with, or imaging is a big one," Day said. "Some of the companies are stepping into that space because there's opportunity to step into it."

Watch as a pharmacist explains the pros and cons of health care memberships:

Do health care subscriptions save money?

Potential savings with healthcare subscriptions

One example of a healthcare subscription comes from GoodRx, which launched GoodRx Companion this past May.

The $14.99-a-month service includes more than 200 free generic medications, $19 telehealth visits, savings on lab and imaging services and discounts on vision and dental care.

"Basically, the types of care that most of us seek and use on a regular basis, yet even if you have insurance, oftentimes can be unpredictably expensive," said Wendy Barnes, president and CEO of GoodRx.

Barnes said the service works alongside existing insurance plans but is designed to make costs more predictable.

"We don't want you standing at the pharmacy counter wondering what you're going to pay," Barnes said. "We don't want you to abandon the prescription because the cost was shocking to you."

Amazon One Medical, Hims & Hers and Ro are other examples of subscription-based healthcare services.

When memberships make sense

For gig workers, part-time employees, or those between jobs, these membership models may help cover gaps in everyday care.

They can also benefit under-insured households with high deductibles and limited-appointment availability.

According to the digital health and employee well-being company Health Karma, memberships may not be worth it if you have excellent insurance with low copays, and easy access to primary care.

And memberships won't function like full insurance if you need coverage for hospital stays, surgeries or other major medical events.

Ask your pharmacist for savings advice

For savings on prescriptions, traditional pharmacists are still a resource for finding lower-cost options. Day said there are often alternatives patients may not know about.

"Oftentimes there's another tool that might be a third or eighth or 100th of that price that a patient can actually afford that's almost as good," Day said.

Customer Barb Taske still relies on her local pharmacist Kevin Day for personalized help.

"He takes care of me very well," Taske said.

If you are considering a healthcare subscription, compare the cost to what you could pay out of pocket before committing to a plan, so you don't waste your money.

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