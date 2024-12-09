Save on wrapping paper with these simple hacks

The cost of gift bags and wrapping paper can really add up these days.

A simple roll can cost $5 or more, and a basic gift bag can cost almost as much.

Haley and Connie Shepard disagree over how to wrap gifts.

"I use bags," mom Connie said while shopping at Walmart.

Haley, however, is a traditionalist and prefers paper.

"Me and Dad stay up the night before and wrap all the gifts," she said.

Simple Ways to Save Money

But before you buy anything, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says to check what you already have at home.

"Even those gift tags," she said. "They come in a huge stack when you usually buy them, and chances are you didn't use them all. Maybe you don't need to buy a new set this year."

To avoid paying full price, Woroch suggests you:



Check store apps for sales.

Try local dollar stores, where you can often find rolls of paper or gift bags for just $1 each.

Look for bundle packs at warehouse stores like Costco or Sam's Club.

Woroch also likes to stock up on solid colors, which don’t go out of style after Christmas.

"You can always dress it up with a gift tag, and if you have leftovers, you can use it for another holiday or celebration," she said.

Or, she says, consider less traditional gift wrap.

"Use newspapers or circulars to wrap gifts," she suggested, "and then just add a pretty red bow or something like that to make it feel more festive."

The greatest savings come after the holidays—so pick up wrapping paper, bags, tissue paper, and ribbon when they’re on clearance for 75 to 80 percent off.

And this year, she says, save boxes and bags rather than throwing them away.

Haley and Connie Shepard, meanwhile, were thrilled with their gift wrap haul.

"The one granddaughter likes Hello Kitty, and the other likes Stitch, so these are hard to find," Connie said, showing off the paper she had just found at Walmart.

So stock up on sales so you don’t waste your money.

