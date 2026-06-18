Savannah Bananas ticket price shock: How to avoid paying hundreds for seats

CINCINNATI — The Savannah Bananas are returning to Cincinnati for three sold-out games at Great American Ballpark this weekend.

But if you didn't purchase tickets months ago, you may have to pay dearly on the secondary market.

Often called the "Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball," the Savannah Bananas bring their "Banana Ball" style of play starting Friday night, but given demand for tickets, they are more like the Taylor Swift of baseball this year.

WATCH as fans talk about trying to find Savannah Bananas tickets:

How to see the Savannah Bananas without spending a fortune

Alan Reedy would love to take his young son to a game.

"Yeah, if we can find tickets, definitely," he told us while leaving Wednesday's Cincinnati Reds game. "It is expensive, definitely, but I think it's worth the experience."

For most fans without tickets, though, the price is simply too high.

"I would love to go," one mom told us outside the game. "Tickets are just too hard to find."

On StubHub, the best available price for Friday night's game was $101, with many seats priced between $130 and $150. Some seats were listed as high as $600 (prices could change after publication of this report).

Sunday's game was slightly cheaper, with some upper-deck seats available for $98.

SeatGeek wasn't any better, with prices starting at $131 when we last checked.

What you can do to see the game

Here are a few options if you're still trying to get in:



Check MLB.com for last-minute ticket releases. Teams, like music artists, often release more tickets 24 hours before the game, when they have a better idea of the field setup and how many promotional tickets are not needed.

Wait for prices to drop closer to game time. The morning of the event, prices typically start dropping as desperate sellers try to unload their tickets.

Stream the games on Disney+ or the ESPN app. If you have Disney+, you can watch all Bananas games.

Watch highlights free on the Bananas' YouTube channel.

If you're on the fence, waiting until closer to game time may be your best bet. Ticket prices typically drop in the final hours before a game.

"We would love to go," Nate Hall said. "Do you have tickets for me?"

Unfortunately, we didn't have any tickets for him, or for me either.

I'll be streaming the game, and you might want to consider that, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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