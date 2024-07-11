Sam's Club and Costco members angry about upcoming changes

Shoppers love Sam's Club and Costco for their wide variety of items, low prices and deep discounts if you buy in bulk.

But both chains have just announced big changes that are making some longtime customers very unhappy.

Sam's Club has quietly made changes to its membership agreement this summer, according to the trade publication Retail Wire.

Members will have to pay an additional $60 a year for a premium membership if they want early access to stores from 8 to 10 a.m. to beat crowds.



In addition, the minimum purchase for free shipping will now be $50: until now you could get almost everything shipped free, even items costing just $5 or $10.

Sam's Club member Tom Hoffsteder said while he loves the store, he has no intention of paying extra for perks.

"I just heard about it," he said while loading up his car, "but we just renewed for the basic membership."

Some Sam's members are also irked by a new introductory offer, where new customers can join for just $25 — half price.

The $25 deal is not open to existing members.

But is Costco a better deal?

Some Sam's members on social media said they are considering switching to Costco.

But that may not provide any savings.

Costco just announced its membership fees are going up from $60 to $65 in September, its first membership increase in 7 years. Its basic membership was already $10 more expensive than Sam's.

In addition, Costco will now require members to scan their Costco card when they enter the store in an effort to cut down on unauthorized shoppers

Amy Crouch has tried warehouse stores but said she's fine shopping at Walmart because she doesn't see the need for membership fees at all.

"I'm not a fan of that, having to pay," she said. "No, not necessarily."

Meantime, Sam's changes take effect Aug. 19 so if you want free shipping on some smaller items, you might want to buy them in the next few weeks, so you don't waste your money. That way you don't waste your money.

